Trump backs Mississippi GOP Sen. Hyde-Smith after controversial comments, says 'she's going to win'

President Trump is standing by Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith as she faces public condemnation for a controversial comment she made earlier this month, saying he believes “she’s going to win” her upcoming Senate race.

Speaking to reporters before heading to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving, Trump was asked about a remark Senator Hyde-Smith made on Nov. 2 in regard to attending a “public hanging.”

“She’s a great senator. She came in, she’s done a fantastic job in a short period of time,” the president said. “She made a statement which I know she feels very badly about it, and it was just sort of said in jest, as she said.”

The Republican senator was captured on video saying if she were invited by one of her supporters to a "public hanging," she would be in "the front row.”

WALMART ASKS FOR CONTRIBUTION BACK FROM MISSISSIPPI GOP SEN. HYDE-SMITH AFTER CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS

She has denied any racial connotation and in a statement said that she used “an exaggerated expression of regard” when talking about accepting an invitation to a speaking engagement.

“She’s a tremendous woman and it’s a shame that she has to go through this,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

Hyde-Smith was appointed in April to fill retired Republican Sen. Thad Cochran's seat. She will face off with former Secretary of Agriculture Democrat Mike Espy in a special election on Nov. 27.

Despite the overwhelming public outrage, Trump believes Hyde-Smith will win the election.

“Cindy Hyde-Smith is a tremendous woman who truly loves the people of Mississippi and our country, and I think she’s going to win.”

He told reporters he will hold campaign rallies for her on Monday.

