Trump awards ‘President’s Cup’ at sumo match in Japan

President Trump is accustomed to congratulating sports stars in the United States. But no president before him has ever presented a championship trophy to a sumo wrestler in Japan.

Trump on Sunday awarded a giant, eagle-topped “President's Cup” to wrestler Asanoyama, a 25-year-old athlete who clinched a tournament win a day earlier.

The president -- the first American to participate in the tournament -- then congratulated Asanoyama on his “outstanding achievement.”

Then, with a little help, Trump handed the heavy cup to the champ. The White House said the 54-inch-high trophy weighs 60 to 70 pounds.

Asanoyama, whose real name is Hiroki Ishibashi, weighs 390 pounds, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier, Trump sat ringside and watched some wrestling action, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie – along with a crowd of about 11,500 wrestling fans.

The size of the crowd was half the normal capacity, as part of security preparations for Trump’s visit, and spectators went through security checks, the Associated Press reported.

The president is in Japan on a four-day visit that will include meeting Japan’s new emperor and discussing trade issues with the Asian nation’s leaders.

