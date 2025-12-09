Expand / Collapse search
Trump's approval climbs as Republicans rally behind president's affordability agenda: poll

New national poll indicates Trump at 41% approval rating ahead of affordability speech in Pennsylvania

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published | Updated
White House official says Democrats ‘broke’ the economy, Trump is trying to ‘fix it’ Video

White House official says Democrats ‘broke’ the economy, Trump is trying to ‘fix it’

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair discusses how President Donald Trump and the GOP are working to strengthen the economy and highlights the potential financial benefits of Trump Accounts on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Hours before President Donald Trump was set to deliver a highly anticipated speech on the economy and affordability, a new national poll indicated the president's approval is on the rise, thanks in part to soaring support by Republicans.

Trump's approval rating in a Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted Dec. 3–8 and released on Tuesday stood at 41%, with 57% disapproving.

That's an improvement from mid-November, when the president stood at 38%-60% approval/disapproval in the previous Reuters/Ipsos national poll.

Trump's focus on lowering prices helped boost him and Republicans to sweeping victories last year, when the GOP won back the White House and Senate and successfully defended their House majority.

TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN FOR HIGH PRICES HOURS BEFORE MAJOR AFFORDABILITY SPEECH

Donald Trump economy

President Donald Trump holds a chart as he discusses the economy in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

But Democrats are energized following decisive victories last month in the 2025 elections and in their over-performance last week in a special congressional election in Tennessee, as they hammered Republicans over affordability as prices have remained elevated this year.

The most recent Labor Department report, from September, indicated inflation increased 3% from a year earlier, up slightly from 2.9% in August.

Although combating high prices remains one of Trump's weakest polling issues, the new survey indicates the president's approval on dealing with the cost of living jumped from 26% last month to 31% now. The rise was fueled by a 10-point jump among Republicans.

While Trump has described the Democrats' focus on affordability as a "hoax," he has also become more engaged in combating high prices in recent weeks, as the president has scaled back some of his tariffs and pledged to lower high food prices.

Trump holding income chart

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a major address on the economy and affordability on Tuesday evening in battleground Pennsylvania. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, Trump is scheduled to deliver his first major address on affordability, with a speech in battleground Pennsylvania.

The Reuters/Ipsos survey, which was conducted online, questioned 4,434 respondents nationwide. It had an overall sampling error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Leavitt calls out Dem 'con artists,' says economy is Trump's 'bread and butter issue' Video

Trump's approval rating stood at 41% in the most recent Fox News national poll, which was conducted in mid-November. That's the lowest approval for the president during his second term in the White House.

Three-quarters of those questioned viewed the economy negatively. And by a nearly two-to-one margin, voters say Trump was more responsible for the current economy than former President Joe Biden.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

