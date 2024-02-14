Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump to appear in New York City court for hearing in criminal case from DA Alvin Bragg's investigation

The trial on charges related to hush money payments made in 2016 is scheduled to begin March 25

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
Stormy payments timeline implodes Bragg's election interference allegation: Andy McCarthy Video

Stormy payments timeline implodes Bragg's election interference allegation: Andy McCarthy

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy sounds off on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' after identifying apparent chronological miscue.

Former President Trump will appear in a New York City courtroom Thursday morning for a hearing related to the trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation.

Bragg indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in April. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is scheduled to begin in New York City March 25. 

But Bragg has said he can be flexible on that date, pending the decision on trial timing in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 case.

COURT DATES AND PRIMARIES: TRUMP FACES COMPETING CALENDARS IN 2024

Split of Donald Trump and Alvin Bragg.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg had been investigating former President Trump for alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.  (Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images/Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

If the trial does begin March 25, court proceedings will take place just after the Louisiana primary and ahead of April 2, when Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin voters hit the polls to select a GOP nominee.

Bragg alleged Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election."

TRUMP SLAMS BRAGG AFTER PLEADING NOT GUILTY: 'I NEVER THOUGHT ANYTHING LIKE THIS COULD HAPPEN IN AMERICA'

The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels reacted to former President Trump's arraignment with an X-rated tweet. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

In 2019, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted out of charging Trump related to the payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The Federal Election Commission also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 34 FELONY COUNTS OF FALSIFYING BUSINESS RECORDS LINKED TO 2016 HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

Trump in courtroom

Former President Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

The Bragg indictment was the first against Trump last year. He was then charged in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified records, Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference and Jan. 6 and in Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After the hearing Thursday morning, Trump is expected to travel back to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

