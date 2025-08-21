Expand / Collapse search
China

China condemns US military buildup off Venezuela coast as foreign interference in regional affairs

A foreign ministry spokesperson criticized the American deployment of guided-missile destroyers as part of an anti-cartel mission

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
US deploys Navy destroyers to Venezuela in drug cartel crackdown Video

US deploys Navy destroyers to Venezuela in drug cartel crackdown

DEA Administrator Terry Cole details the deployment to waters off Venezuela to fight 'narco-terrorist' Nicolas Maduro amid the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to save American lives.

China on Thursday condemned an American military buildup off the coast of Venezuela amid the Trump administration's effort to combat drug cartels, accusing Washington of engaging in foreign interference. 

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was speaking with reporters when she was asked about the naval deployment. 

"China opposes any move that violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and a country’s sovereignty and security," Ning said. "We oppose the use or threat of force in international relations and the interference of external forces in Venezuela’s internal affairs under any pretext."

U.S. WARSHIPS TO PATROL INTERNATIONAL WATERS AROUND VENEZUELA AS TRUMP VOWS TO STOP CARTELS

USS Gravely and President Maduro

The USS Gravely and two other naval destroyers were deployed to Venezuela as the Trump administration takes on drug cartels and President Maduro. (Getty Images)

"We hope that the United States will do more things conducive to peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region," she added. 

At least three Aegis guided-missile destroyers — USS Gravely and USS Jason Dunham among them — are part of the mission that includes thousands of Marines. 

"On day one of the Trump Administration, the President published an Executive Order designating drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, clearly identifying them as a direct threat to the national security of the United States," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Tuesday. 

VENEZUELA HUMAN RIGHTS HIT NEW LOW AS US PUTS $50M BOUNTY ON MADURO'S HEAD: STATE DEPARTMENT

Mao Ning, the spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, speaking to reporters.

Mao Ning, the spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, condemned the U.S. military deployment off the coast of Venezuela on Thursday.  (Chinese Foreign Ministry)

"These cartels have engaged in historic violence and terror throughout our Hemisphere—and around the globe-- that has destabilized economies and internal security of countries but also flooded the United States with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and vicious gangs," he added.

In response to the move by Washington, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said he would deploy 4.5 million militia members in response to "outlandish threats" by the U.S. 

The show of military force comes as the Trump administration continues to demand that Maduro be held accountable for drugs being smuggled into the U.S.

The administration has labeled Maduro's regime as a "narco-terror cartel." Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the South American leader. 

Maduro at military parade

The Trump administration is taking on "narco-terrorist" Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro in an effort to save American lives. (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Justice Department said it has seized more than $700 million in assets tied to the embattled dictator, including two private jets and nine luxury vehicles.

Maduro, indicted in New York in 2020 on narco-terrorism and cocaine importation conspiracy charges, has clung to power with military backing and allegedly with support from Russia, China and Cuba.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

