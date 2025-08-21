China condemns US military buildup off Venezuela coast as foreign interference in regional affairs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

China on Thursday condemned an American military buildup off the coast of Venezuela amid the Trump administration's effort to combat drug cartels, accusing Washington of engaging in foreign interference.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was speaking with reporters when she was asked about the naval deployment.

"China opposes any move that violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and a country’s sovereignty and security," Ning said. "We oppose the use or threat of force in international relations and the interference of external forces in Venezuela’s internal affairs under any pretext."

U.S. WARSHIPS TO PATROL INTERNATIONAL WATERS AROUND VENEZUELA AS TRUMP VOWS TO STOP CARTELS

"We hope that the United States will do more things conducive to peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region," she added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House.

At least three Aegis guided-missile destroyers — USS Gravely and USS Jason Dunham among them — are part of the mission that includes thousands of Marines.

"On day one of the Trump Administration, the President published an Executive Order designating drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, clearly identifying them as a direct threat to the national security of the United States," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Tuesday.

VENEZUELA HUMAN RIGHTS HIT NEW LOW AS US PUTS $50M BOUNTY ON MADURO'S HEAD: STATE DEPARTMENT

"These cartels have engaged in historic violence and terror throughout our Hemisphere—and around the globe-- that has destabilized economies and internal security of countries but also flooded the United States with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and vicious gangs," he added.

In response to the move by Washington, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said he would deploy 4.5 million militia members in response to "outlandish threats" by the U.S.

The show of military force comes as the Trump administration continues to demand that Maduro be held accountable for drugs being smuggled into the U.S.

The administration has labeled Maduro's regime as a "narco-terror cartel." Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the South American leader.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department said it has seized more than $700 million in assets tied to the embattled dictator, including two private jets and nine luxury vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maduro, indicted in New York in 2020 on narco-terrorism and cocaine importation conspiracy charges, has clung to power with military backing and allegedly with support from Russia, China and Cuba.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.