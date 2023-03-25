Trump announces Texas leadership team with several top officials noticeably absent

Former President Donald Trump announced his campaign’s Texas leadership team on Saturday night which included several high level state officials but noticeably did not include Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

In a statement released before thousands of people packed into the Waco Regional Airport for Trump’s first rally since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump revealed the list of Texans who will make up his leadership team in the state.

The list of Republicans includes Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Congressman Ronny Jackson, Congressman Troy Nehls, Congressman Pete Sessions, and several others.

Noticeably absent from the list, and pointed out by many on social media, was Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott is not believed to have attended the rally and Houston Chronicle reporter Jeremy Wallace posted on Twitter that the governor was scheduled to appear in Houston at a Border Patrol event.

Also absent from the leadership team were the Lone Star State’s two Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

"Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Senator John Cornyn, and Senator Ted Cruz are all conspicuously missing from Trump’s Texas leadership team list," Raconteur Media Vice President Zachery Henry posted on Twitter .

"Contrast that with Trump’s South Carolina leadership team, which includes Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham."

Fox News Digital reached out to Abbott’s office and the Trump campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Trump touched on a wide variety of topics during his Saturday night speech which included taking shots at his potential challenger Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and dismissing the possible looming indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"The district attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the 'department of injustice' in Washington, DC, is investigating me for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanor, not an affair," Trump told the crowd.