Trump Transition

Trump announces model and philanthropist Somers Farkas, auto giant John Arrigo for ambassadorships

Trump made the announcement on Christmas Eve

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
President-elect Trump has nominated Somers Farkas and John Arrigo for ambassadorships.

If confirmed, Arrigo, Arrigo, who is the vice president of the Arrigo Auto Group in West Palm Beach, Florida, would serve as ambassador to Portugal. 

VANCE TO LIKELY BE 2028 GOP PRESIDENTIAL FRONT-RUNNER, BUT RNC CHAIR ALSO LIKES PARTY'S ‘BENCH’

Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"John is a highly successful entrepreneur in the automotive industry, and a champion golfer. For over thirty years, he has been an incredible leader in business in West Palm Beach, and is respected by all," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "I have known John for a long time. He will do an incredible job for our Country, and always put America FIRST."

Arrigo has been a longtime associate of Trump's, a Business Insider report said in 2021. 

HOUSE GOP CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE CHAIR MAKES 2026 PREDICTION

Farkas, a model and philanthropist, would serve America's interests in the island nation of Malta. 

Farkas previously served on Trump's Commission on White House Fellowships. 

Somers Farkas

Somers Farkas attends New York City Police Foundation 2017 Gala at Sheraton New York on May 18, 2017 in New York City. (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In his announcement, Trump said she "has raised Millions of Dollars for charity, including for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Alzheimer’s Associate, Lighthouse Guild, the New York Women’s Foundation and, as a Trustee of the New York City Police Foundation where she has always BACKED THE BLUE."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

