Trump announces Linda McMahon's replacement for Small Business Administration

President Trump on Thursday said he would be nominating Jovita Carranza to head the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Trump’s announcement comes nearly a week after SBA Administrator Linda McMahon revealed she would be stepping down from the position.

“I am pleased to announce that Jovita Carranza will be nominated as the new @SBAgov Administrator,” Trump tweeted. “She will be replacing Linda McMahon, who has done an outstanding job. Jovita was a great Treasurer of the United States – and I look forward to her joining my Cabinet!”

LINDA MCMAHON SAYS SHE’LL STEP DOWN AS HEAD OF SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

In her role at the Treasury Department, Carranza acts “as a principal advisor to Secretary [Steven] Mnuchin,” according to their website.

She also previously held the deputy administrator position at the SBA during former President George W. Bush’s time in office, the department said.

McMahon tweeted following word of the nomination, saying she thought Carranza would “make a wonderful” SBA administrator.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I know her well and I am a huge fan. She is an effective leader, and she is a strong supporter of our nation’s small businesses. Congratulations, Jovita!”

McMahon previously said her resignation would go into effect on April 12.

Carranza's nomination must now be approved by the Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.