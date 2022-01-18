Trump ally in Georgia highlights former president's endorsement as he runs for lieutenant governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: In a Republican Party still very much dominated by Donald Trump, an endorsement by the former president in a contested GOP primary is most often a highly sought after and prized possession.

Republican state Sen. Burt Jones has such an endorsement, and he’s showing it off in a new statewide ad blitz as he runs for Georgia lieutenant governor.

"President Trump has enthusiastically endorsed Burt Jones for lieutenant governor," says the announcer in a new commercial by Jones that was shared first with Fox News on Wednesday.

The spot includes a clip of Trump introducing Jones at a large rally in Perry, Georgia, last autumn, with the former president saying, "I’m delighted to be joined by your next lieutenant governor. A man I’ve known for a long time."

The commercial concludes with the announcer highlighting that "Jones is a trusted conservative, family man, tax fighting reformer, former Bulldog, and the Trump endorsed candidate for lieutenant governor."

Jones’ campaign tells Fox News that it’s spending nearly $400,000 to run the 30-second spot on statewide television, with a 60-second version of the ad running digitally.

Campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson touted that "with Burt's business background, President Trump's support, and the disastrous record of the Democrats on the ballot in November – Burt Jones is primed to be Georgia's next Lieutenant Governor."

Jones is one of the leading contenders for the GOP nomination in the race to succeed current Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who was highly critical of the then-president’s unsuccessful attempts to overturn now-President Biden’s razor-thin victory over Trump in battleground Georgia in the 2020 election. Duncan announced in May that he would not seek another term in 2022 and instead is leading a group called GOP 2.0 meant to chart the party's path forward in a post-Trump era.

Jones, who was first elected to the state Senate in 2012, touted when he announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor over the summer that he was the first elected official in Georgia to endorse Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Jones, who was a team captain on the University of Georgia football team two decades ago, mulled a 2018 bid for lieutenant governor but ultimately decided against running.

The state senator announced last week that he hauled in $3.75 million in fundraising since launching his campaign – $2 million self-funded and $1.75 million coming from contributors – with a formidable $3.4 million cash on hand.

Senate GOP leader Butch Miller, another voracious fundraiser, is also running for the Republican lieutenant governor nomination, as is GOP activist Jeanne Seaver.

Democratic contenders include state Reps. Erick Allen, Derrick Jackson, and Renitta Shannon, former prosecutor Charlie Bailey, and Bryan Miller, the grandson of former Gov. Zell Miller.

Georgia’s primary is scheduled for May 24.