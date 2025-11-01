Trump threatens to halt all US aid, conduct 'vicious' military attack in Nigeria over Christian persecution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the U.S. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria if its government continues to allow the killing of Christians, and may even go into the country "guns-a-blazing" to "completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists" responsible.

"I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!"

The post comes after the president on Friday designated Nigeria as a "country of particular concern," citing the widespread killings of Christians.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria," Trump posted to Truth Social Friday. "Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a 'COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN'—But that is the least of it."

He said Rep. Riley Moore, R-W. Va., Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and members of the House Appropriations Committee were directed to look into the reports and present findings to him at a later date.

"The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries," Trump wrote. "We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!"

The persecution of Christians in Nigeria has reached crisis levels, as Islamist militants burn down villages, massacre worshipers and displace thousands across the north and central regions.

Attackers in June invaded a bishop’s village days after he testified before Congress, killing more than twenty people.

Other assaults in Plateau and Benue states have left hundreds dead, with survivors describing militants shouting "Allahu Akbar" as they burned churches and homes.

International watchdog group Open Doors reported nearly 70% of Christians killed for their faith last year were in Nigeria.

Groups like Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Fulani militants are blamed for most attacks, often targeting Christian farmers. Rights groups estimate 4,000–8,000 Christian deaths annually.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital 50,000 Christians have been killed and 20,000 Christian schools and churches destroyed in the country since 2009, calling it "a crisis of religious genocide."

Mark Walker, Trump’s ambassador-designate for International Religious Freedom, urged stronger U.S. pressure on Nigeria’s government, calling the violence a humanitarian crisis. He also pledged to work with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to strengthen U.S. advocacy.

The White House and global leaders have condemned the violence, warning it could spread across Africa. However, Nigerian officials have denied systematic persecution, calling U.S. reports "misleading."

Hours before Trump's threat Saturday, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu posted a statement on X, noting Nigeria "stands firmly" as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.

"Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions," Tinubu wrote in the statement. "The characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians. Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so."

"Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it," he continued. "Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths. Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths."

Fox News Digital's Efrat Lachter and Sophia Compton contributed to this report.