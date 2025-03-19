Trump admin planning to consolidate HIV programs, slashing 'overhead' and DEI: official

The Trump administration is planning to make cost-saving cuts by merging two similar HIV/AIDS prevention programs run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an administration official told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. The cuts will pertain to administrative costs and DEI-related spending.

The tentative proposal, which is still "a concept of a plan," is to merge them into one program under HRSA to streamline efficiency – in line with the administration's downsizing of federal government agenda – as having two separate programs doing similar functions doesn't make sense, the official said.

"One of those things is still very preliminary, but obviously, you don't need two $1 billion budgets for this, with $1 billion going to the CDC and $1 billion going to HRSA," the official said. "Some of that will go toward paying the administrative overhead costs and that sort of thing."

Both the CDC and HRSA are part of the Department of Health and Human Services, overseen by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"If this goes through, that will be more definitive… like with examining DEI spending with these two programs," the official said. The Trump administration has already moved to slash federal funding of DEI programs and initiatives in one of his early executive actions titled, "Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing."

While the CDC has a department dedicated to the prevention of HIV and other infectious diseases, HRSA also runs a program called the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP), which provides medical care for low-income people with HIV.

During his first term, in 2019, Trump launched the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, with the aim of reducing cases of HIV by 75% by 2025 and by 90% by 2030. The initiative is operated by the CDC.

The proposal, which is still being worked on this week, comes amid big government shake-ups across several federal sectors at the direction of Trump and the Elon Musk-run Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with thousands of workers let go in mass firings in recent weeks.