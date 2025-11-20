Trump admin gives $10k bonuses to air traffic controllers with perfect attendance during government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford announced Thursday that hundreds of air traffic controllers and technicians who worked during the government shutdown will receive bonus checks.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said in a statement that 776 air traffic controllers and technicians will be awarded $10,000 for their "patriotic work to ensure the safety of the skies during the Democrats’ 44-day government shutdown."

"These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown," Duffy said in a statement. "Democrats may not care about their financial well-being, but President Trump does."

The secretary added, "This award is an acknowledgment of their dedication and a heartfelt appreciation for going above and beyond in service to the nation."

DOT said checks would only be sent to workers who maintained perfect attendance during the recent shutdown and that the payments should arrive by Dec. 9, in time for the holidays.

"I am profoundly proud and grateful for the air traffic personnel who worked during extraordinary operational challenges to keep the National Airspace System (NAS) running safely during the longest government shutdown," Bedford said in a statement. "Their dedication represents the highest levels of public service."

The announcement came after President Donald Trump previously floated the idea of rewarding controllers who remained on the job, writing in a post on Truth Social last week, "For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn't take ANY TIME OFF for the 'Democrat Shutdown Hoax,' I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country."

"For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU," Trump added.

On Nov. 13, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem handed out $10,000 bonus checks to Transportation Security Administration TSA agents at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport who continued working during the shutdown.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.