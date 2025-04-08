Trump admin cuts $4M in Princeton funding related to climate research

The Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced its decision to cut $4 million in funding related to climate research for Princeton University.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a news release the cuts were made "after a detailed, careful, and thorough review of the Department’s financial assistance programs against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) current program objectives."

The department added that the termination of these funds from Princeton, effective June 30, "will streamline and reduce the cost and size of the Federal Government, consistent with President Trump’s promise for his Administration. The Department of Commerce is delivering on that promise."

Princeton received $455 million in federal funding during fiscal year 2024.

The department said the financial awards previously given to Princeton through NOAA, including the Cooperative Institute for Modeling the Earth System (CIMES), "are no longer aligned with the program objectives of NOAA, a sub-agency of the Department of Commerce, and are no longer in keeping with the Trump administration’s priorities."

Princeton did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

The CIMES website states that the program "has contributed to the development of oceanic and atmospheric models, performed research on climate and biogeochemical cycling and educated several generations of postdoctoral researchers and graduate students."

The commerce department, however, said the CIMES agreement "promotes exaggerated and implausible climate threats, contributing to a phenomenon known as ‘climate anxiety,’ which has increased significantly among America’s youth."

The department further stated that the Climate Risks and Interactive Sub-seasonal to Seasonal Predictability agreement "suggests that the Earth will have a significant fluctuation in its water availability as a result of global warming," and the Advancing Prediction agreement "has used its resources to assess risks associated with climate change, including alleged changes to precipitation patterns and sea-level rise," according to the release.

"It also aims to address coastal inundation while other more targeted research efforts are addressing this issue," the release continues.

The department said the administration's goal in terminating these funds will save U.S. taxpayer dollars, and it will "continue to review its outstanding cooperative agreements, grant awards, and other financial assistance on an individualized basis to avoid wasteful governmental spending — whether they be to Princeton or any other recipient."

Colleges and universities across the country have been on edge since Trump began investigating schools for alleged antisemitic discrimination and harassment, cutting federal funds for certain schools that allowed anti-Israel protests on campus since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.