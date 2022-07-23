Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump addresses supporters at Turning Point USA conference

Trump previously promised a 'barn burner' speech at the Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Turning Point USA hosts its Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida Video

Turning Point USA hosts its Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump will address supporters Saturday evening at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

Trump's speech, set to begin around 7p.m. ET, follows a Friday evening rally he held in Arizona to show support for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

In a call with top Turning Point USA activists on Friday, Trump touted what he said is a quickly growing GOP, and teased a "barn burner" speech planned for Saturday night.

TRUMP TOUTS GROWING GOP IN CALL WITH TPUSA ACTIVISTS, SAYS HISPANICS ‘CASCADING’ INTO REPUBLICAN PARTY

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"We're growing like you've never seen," Trump told a group of slightly more than two-dozen TPUSA college chapter presidents and vice presidents, many from swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

DESANTIS LIGHTS INTO BIDEN DURING TPUSA SPEECH AMID RAMPANT 2024 SPECULATION

"I was watching something – a preview that was so important, it had to do with Hispanics and the Hispanic population," Trump said. "And they're literally cascading into the Republican Party. And people have really never thought that was possible. But it's possible because they're entrepreneurial, they're great people."

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, US, on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, US, on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's appearance at the annual event comes after several other prominent Republicans – including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – addressed the crowd of young attendees.

This year's conference in Tampa marks TPUSA's eighth Student Action Summit. Prior to the event, TPUSA promised "an amazing celebration of self-expression, self-reliance and self-acceptance."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this article.

Fox Nation is a sponsor of the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics