Tributes to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter pour in on news of her death

As news of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s death continues to spread, many political leaders are turning to social media to honor her legacy.

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died with her family by her side at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday at the age of 96.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his family joined all Georgians and the nation in mourning Carter’s death.

FORMER FIRST LADY ROSALYNN CARTER DEAD AT 96

"A proud native Georgian, she had an indelible impact on our state and nation as a First Lady to both," Kemp said. "Working alongside her husband, she championed mental health services and promoted the state she loved across the globe. Their marriage, spanning 77 years, stands as a testament to their enduring partnership. Like that marriage, her achievements will stand the test of time and continue to be celebrated by those who knew her best."

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., offered his "deepest condolences" to Carter’s family in a statement Sunday, saying her lifetime of work and dedication for public service changed many lives.

"Among her many accomplishments, Rosalynn Carter will be remembered for her compassionate nature and her passion for women’s rights, human rights and mental health reform," Ossoff said. "The state of Georgia and the United States are better places because of Rosalynn Carter."

ROSALYNN CARTER CELEBRATES 96TH BIRTHDAY WITH HUSBAND JIMMY CARTER, PEANUT BUTTER ICE CREAM AND BUTTERFLIES

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden remembered Carter’s "unwavering commitment" to mental health care and the crucial role of caregivers in American life.

"Her passing is a moment of great sorrow, and I want you all to know that my thoughts and sympathies are with you and your family during this challenging time," the current First Lady said. "In these moments of grief, may we find solace in the enduring grace and strength exemplified by First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Her legacy will serve as a source of inspiration, reminding us to strive for a more compassionate and understanding world."

JIMMY CARTER HAD ONE OF THE 'GREATEST SECOND ACTS' IN AMERICAN HISTORY, CONSERVATIVE HISTORIAN SAYS

Former First Lady Melania Trump said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Carter left behind a meaningful legacy, not just as a First Lady, but as a wife and mother.

"We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country," Trump said. "May she rest in peace."

JIMMY CARTER, LONGEST LIVING US PRESIDENT, TURNS 99

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., all shared their condolences to the former First Lady on X, with Schumer saying, "America has lost a passionate humanitarian and champion for people all over the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also paying tribute to Carter was the Atlanta Braves, who said they are "deeply saddened by the passing of humanitarian and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter."