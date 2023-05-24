Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jimmy Carter is still enjoying ice cream and meeting with family 3 months into hospice care, grandson says

Jimmy Carter will turn 99 this year. He was born on October 1, 1924

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Jimmy Carter in hospice care at Georgia home Video

Jimmy Carter in hospice care at Georgia home

Fox News national correspondent William La Jeunesse discusses Jimmy Carter’s values as a president as he enters hospice at his home on ‘Special Report.’

Former President Jimmy Carter is doing well at his Georgia home, where he has been under hospice care for three months, his family said.

Carter, 98, remains in good spirits with former First Lady Rosalynn, 95. The two host members of their family receive updates on The Carter Center's humanitarian work around the world, and enjoy regular servings of ice cream grandson Jason Carter said.

"They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home," Jason Carter told The Associated Press during an interview Tuesday.

The younger Carter added: "They’ve been together 70-plus years. They also know that they’re not in charge. Their faith is really grounding at this moment. In that way, it’s as good as it can be."

Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter appearing on the ABC News tv series 'This Week With George Stephanopoulos' for his new book 'A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety'.  (Ida Mae Astute /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president, announced in February that he would be receiving end-of-life care at his modest, one-story house in Plains, where they lived when he was first elected to the state Senate in 1962. The announcement came because the former president was in and out of the hospital several times earlier this year.

After the Carter family announced the former president would be forgoing further medical intervention, people began sending well-wishes and tributes, Jason Carter said.

Jason Carter

Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, left, speaks with media during a ceremony honoring President Carter and Jimmy Carter Blvd. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Norcross, Ga.  (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

"That’s been one of the blessings of the last couple of months," Jason Carter said following an event Tuesday honoring the patriarch. "He is certainly getting to see the outpouring, and it’s been gratifying to him for sure."

It also prompted attention to the global humanitarian work the couple has done since co-founding The Carter Center in 1982.

The Carter family

A portrait of President Jimmy Carter and his extended family. Left to right: Judy (Mrs. Jack Carter); Jason James Carter; Jack (John William Carter); Annette (Mrs. Jeff Carter); Jeff (Donnel Jeffrey Carter); First Lady Rosalynn Carter; daughter Amy Lynn Carter; President Carter; daughter-in law Caron Griffin Carter holding James Earl Carter IV; and son Chip (James Earl Carter III). 1977-1980.  (CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jimmy, Rosalynn

(L-R) Amy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, and Jimmy Carter pose for portraits in Plains, Georgia, during the fall 1976 presdiential campaign.  (Guy DeLort/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Jason Carter said his grandfather also continues to enjoy peanut butter ice cream.

And, despite the presidential couple’s fame, Jason Carter said they were "just like all of y’all’s grandparents."

"I mean, to the extent y’all’s grandparents are rednecks from south Georgia," he laughingly added. "If you go down there even today, next to their sink they have a little rack where they dry Ziplock bags."

Andrew Young, who was appointed Carter's U.N. Ambassador in 1977, told The Associated Press that he visited the Carters "a few weeks back."

Andrew Young

Andrew Young, former UN Ambassador, center, attends a ceremony honoring former President Jimmy Carter and Jimmy Carter Blvd. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Norcross, Ga.  (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

He was "very pleased we could laugh and joke about old times," said Young, 91.

Young, who also served as an aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement, praised Carter’s push for unity and said he believed "that the world can come to Georgia and show everybody how to live together."

A black and white photo of Jimmy Carter

Photo taken in 1978 shows US President Jimmy Carter phoning at his desk at the White House in the Oval Office in Washington.  (AFP via Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

