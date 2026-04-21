'Traitor' Dem senator ripped after one-word reaction appears to cheer on Iran

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Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy is under fire after a one-word social media post fueled accusations he was a "traitor" cheering against the United States amid the war in Iran.

"Awesome," Murphy wrote on X in response to a post reporting that 26 ships in Iran's shadow fleet have made it past the US blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

Murphy’s post adds to his long-running criticism of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy and revived scrutiny over his past posture toward Iran, giving critics fresh ammunition to cast the Connecticut Democrat as hostile to U.S. interests.

Social media commenters unleashed on Murphy for the message, with some asking if his account was "hacked" and others accusing him of cheering on Iran.

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"First of all this is false," assistant to the Secretary of War for public affairs Sean Parnell posted, denying the report Murphy responded to. "Second, a Dem senator cheering on the number one state sponsor of terror is shameful."

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Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst notably told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning that there is "no evidence" that Iranian shadow fleet vessels, ships used to evade international sanctions, have made it through the U.S. blockade.

Murphy's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the X post and whether his message was intended seriously or in jest.

"The tweet was sarcasm. Chris obviously thinks it’s terrible that Donald Trump continues to mishandle every aspect of a war he started but clearly has no strategy to end," a spokesperson for Murphy told Jewish Insider on Monday.

Commenters continued criticizing Murphy on X on Tuesday morning.

"This is what late stage TDS looks like: Cheering on Iran to defeat the U.S. Navy," the Trump War room account wrote.

"This U.S. senator is publicly cheering for America’s enemy during war. The Senate should vote to censure him," Mike Davis, Article III Project founder and President, commented.

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"Was Sen. Murphy's account hacked," Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York wrote.

"Chris Murphy roots against America," conservative commentator Steve Guest posted.

"'I love when Iran wins, it’s awesome…' - a UNITED STATES SENATOR???????????!!!!!!!!!," added Matt Van Swol, a former employee of the Department of Energy, according to his X bio.

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Operation Epic Fury began on Feb. 28, 2026, when U.S. forces, alongside partner forces, launched a coordinated military campaign against Iran

As the Trump administration pressures Iran to curb its nuclear program, the U.S. is using its naval and air power to choke off Iranian shipping around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

Murphy recently called out Trump for his posts related to the war with Iran saying it is a "a clear war crime."

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Fox News’ Greg Norman-Diamond contributed to this report.