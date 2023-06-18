Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Top Pence staffer condemns Trump's last-minute pardons for 'cocaine traffickers,' family members

Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 sentence commutations on his last day in office

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Ex-Pence aide blasts Trump for his 11th-hour pardons for 'cocaine traffickers' Video

Ex-Pence aide blasts Trump for his 11th-hour pardons for 'cocaine traffickers'

Marc Short, former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, blasts Trump for his 11th-hour pardons

Marc Short, who served as chief of staff for former Vice President Mike Pence, condemned the pardons former President Donald Trump handed down in the final hours of his administration.

Short made the comments during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," telling host Shannon Bream that the pardons were among the worst parts of the end of Trump's administration.

"One of the most unseemly parts of the end of our administration was the pardons that Donald Trump gave to cocaine traffickers, to family members, to people guilty of violent crimes," Short said.

"I think we have to have a real conversation of what would people actually do with the power of the pardon," he continued. "There's a couple people on the stage who have been governors and understand it, but I think even when you look at Donald Trump's record when it came to pardons, it was indefensible."

PENCE FLAMES TRUMP IN 2024 CAMPAIGN LAUNCH, SAYS FORMER BOSS PUT HIMSELF 'OVER THE CONSTITUTION'

Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower Aug. 10, 2022

A former top aide to Mike Pence condemned former President Trump for his last-minute pardons, which he signed for family members and "cocaine traffickers." (James Devaney/GC Images)

Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 sentence commutations on Jan. 20, 2021, his final day in office. The pardon recipients included former White House adviser Steve Bannon and rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

TRUMP PARDONS STEVE BANNON, LIL WAYNE, DOZENS OF OTHERS; ALSO COMMUTES SENTENCES

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was serving a near-30-year sentence on corruption charges, was among the 70 who had their sentences commuted.

short

Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, said Donald Trump's final pardons were "unseemly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Short's comments came the same day that Pence defended former President Donald Trump's right to have his day in court, but dodged questions about whether Trump should be convicted if allegations against him are proven true.

Pence appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday for a lengthy interview with host Chuck Todd. Todd kicked off the conversation by mentioning Trump's indictment and subsequent appearance at a Miami federal courthouse, but Pence repeatedly skirted around the host's questions.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics