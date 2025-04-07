Top lawmaker asks Trump admin to scrap report cracking down on cops: 'Destructive and costly'

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen is asking the Department of Justice to scrap a report that could lead to intense federal oversight of the Phoenix Police Department.

In a letter to newly sworn-in Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, Petersen asked the DOJ to retract a report from the Biden administration about civil rights issues within the department. The report would essentially try to get the city of Phoenix to agree to high federal involvement through the DOJ.

The June 2024 report said that the department and the city "engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law," including "excessive force" and discriminatory practices against minorities and homeless people.

"The DOJ’s report contained a host of biased and inaccurate findings against the City’s Police Department, putting Phoenix on a path for a destructive and costly consent decree that would discourage our brave men and women in blue from reducing crime and protecting innocent Phoenicians. It would also have a tremendous impact on the agency's ability to recruit and retain enough officers to service our communities report," Petersen wrote.

Petersen argued that if the police department went under a consent decree with the DOJ, it would create similar challenges to what the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deals with now after coming under a consent decree in 2015, which is expected to exceed a $310 million price tag in the coming months, the Republican lawmaker argued.

"Former Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, a Democrat, resigned from his position last year, in large part, due to frustration from the consent decree hanging over his office. He said, ‘I’ll be damned if I do three terms under federal court oversight, for a debt I never incurred, and not be able to serve this community in the manner that I could if you took the other hand from being tied behind my back. Because the future without law enforcement doesn’t look good,’" he said.

He acknowledged that the department has pushed for reforms on their terms, saying that there should be accountability for issues with "rogue police agencies or officers," but noted that this is not the way to go about it.

"In short, these consent decrees are nothing more than backhanded attempts to hijack police departments and bring them under the control of the federal government," he added. "The consent decrees are unconstitutional and exploited by overreaching presidential administrations."

Before being elected to the Senate, Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego used his official House office to write to the Biden DOJ voicing opposition to a consent decree in August.

"I strongly urge DOJ to consider entering into a technical assistance letter with the City of Phoenix rather than continue to pursue a consent decree," Gallego wrote. "While the DOJ raises several valid points in its findings report, both PPD and the City of Phoenix already welcome reforms to advance the mission to protect Phoenix’s residents from crime and safeguard their civil rights."

While Biden was still in office, many progressives in the state argued that there should be federal accountability for the agency.

"Phoenix PD needs federal oversight," the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted in October 2024 following an incident in which officers allegedly severely mistreated a deaf, disabled Black man, Tyron McAlpin, who is now suing the city and the offices involved. His charges were scrapped, and the officers received a 24-hour suspension, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

The DOJ did not respond in time to Fox News Digital for comment.