Top GOP candidates in deep red state unify behind each other at joint event: 'Bold ideas'

FIRST ON FOX: Two of the top Republicans in the solid red state of Ohio are endorsing each other, representing a move toward unity in the state where Republicans are hoping to win next November without President Trump on the ticket.

"I’m proud to back Jon Husted for U.S. Senate," Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said in a press release alongside an event with Ohio Republican Sen. Jon Husted in Columbus on Monday night.

"Jon represents Ohio values, and he is a common-sense leader who I’ve known for years. He’s a fighter for our families and our freedoms, and he’ll carry Ohio’s voice to Washington without compromise."

Husted reciprocated the sentiment by issuing his own endorsement of Ramaswamy’s campaign for the governorship in Ohio.

"Vivek has articulated bold ideas for our state, and I believe his vision for excellence aligns closely with the priorities Ohioans expect and deserve," Husted said. "I’m proud to endorse my friend Vivek Ramaswamy to be the next Governor of Ohio."

The press release touted Husted’s "reputation as Ohio’s common-sense public servant who streamlines government and expands opportunity" along with Ramaswamy’s "perspective of a successful entrepreneur who champions innovation and free markets."

The two candidates together, the press release stated, represent a pairing that is "uniting Ohio around a strong mission for the state on the national stage."

Husted, appointed to the U.S. Senate by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to replace Vice President JD Vance, is running for re-election against former Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republicans across the country have circled the wagons in support of the freshman senator.

"After 50 years of living off the tax payer, losing an election by a wide margin with $300 million in out of state money, abandoning working Ohioans to be Chuck Schumer’s lap dog, and sucking up to coastal elites, it’s time for @SherrodBrown to just go away," Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno, who defeated Brown last year despite entering the race as an underdog in the polls, said on X after Brown entered the race.

"Ohio is lucky to have @SenJonHusted in the Senate!," Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan posted on X after Brown jumped in the race.

Husted, who has previously served as Ohio's lieutenant governor and secretary of state, has Trump's endorsement as he runs next year to fill the final two years of Vance's six-year term.

Ramaswamy, a billionaire entrepreneur in the pharmaceutical sector, catapulted onto the political scene when he ran for president in 2024 before dropping out and endorsing Trump but continuing a push for the "America First" agenda as a surrogate. Ramaswamy had also stated an interest in being appointed to the Senate to replace Vance before Husted was appointed.

"One of my core areas of focus that I think is really resonating, is elevating the standards of educational achievement in our state," Ramaswamy said earlier this year about his gubernatorial campaign.

"The No. 1 issue that I see resonating across the board, in a non-partisan manner, is the recognition that we are in the middle of this educational achievement crisis."

Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is currently the leading Democrat in the governor’s race in Ohio, a state Trump carried by 11 points in 2024.

Ramaswamy and Husted endorsing each other represents a united Republican front between Husted, elevated to the Senate by DeWine, a longtime political stalwart viewed as an establishment figure, and Ramaswamy, who has taken up the mantle of the Republican "MAGA" base in Ohio.

RNC surrogate and Ohio attorney Mehek Cooke told Fox News Digital that "this kind of unity is rare" in "today’s political climate" and sends a "powerful message" that the Republican Party is a "big tent."

"We don’t all have to look the same, speak the same, or even come from the same lane to believe in what’s best for Ohio," Cooke said.

"Endorsements are more than just words on a press release—they are a testament to a shared belief that Ohio can and must lead. From excellence in our schools, to economic growth that empowers families, to building safe and strong communities rooted in opportunity, Vivek and Jon are showing that when leaders come together, Ohioans win."