Top federal agency takes DOGE's mission to heart with all-hands memo to every employee: 'Reduction in force'

FIRST ON FOX: As the Trump administration’s DOGE efforts continue to have an impact across government agencies, over 12,000 employees at the General Services Administration are being notified in an agency-wide email Monday evening that a "reduction in force" is underway.

In the memo from acting GSA administrator Stephen Ehikian, according to a draft obtained by Fox News Digital, the agency thanked those employees who decided to be part of the "first step" of staff reduction on Friday by resigning from GSA and previewed the "next step of this process in support of the Presidential Executive Order: Implementing The President's Department of Government Efficiency Workforce Optimization Initiative, The White House, dated February 11, 2025."

"This serves as notice that the agency will be conducting a Reduction in Force (RIF) and is seeking approval from Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to also obtain a Voluntary Early Retirement Authority (VERA)," the email states. "More information to impacted business units and employees will be forthcoming."

The letter ends by thanking the employees that will be affected for their "service to this nation."

"I promise you that GSA will continue to do everything in our power to make your departure fair and dignified," the letter concludes.

Fox News Digital was told by a source familiar with the situation that 30-40 employees will be affected by the reduction at first, as the agency starts with a focused number meant to ensure the plan is executed well with minimal mistakes.

The GSA, which performs a variety of tasks including managing federal real estate and procuring goods and services, is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has 11 regional offices.

A GSA senior manager familiar with the process told Fox News Digital that the first actions will be targeted on select offices rather than the entire agency and that bargaining unit employees are not anticipated to be affected.

Additionally, the agency is looking for an additional Voluntary Early Retirement Authority, as outlined by the OPM , and will be offering severance or discontinued services annuities as appropriate.

"GSA realizes that a Reduction in Force, while necessary to meet the administration's mandate to rightsize the federal government, reduce waste and redundancies, and deliver a more cost-effective service to the taxpayer, will impact our workforce," a GSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"GSA is committed to treating all of our employees respectfully and fairly, in accordance with all applicable laws and bargaining unit agreements, during this process."

The executive order from earlier this month cited in the memo stated that it was intended "to restore accountability to the American public" and "commences a critical transformation of the Federal bureaucracy."

"By eliminating waste, bloat, and insularity, my Administration will empower American families, workers, taxpayers, and our system of Government itself," the executive order states.