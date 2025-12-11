Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

House Dem to force Trump impeachment vote on 2 articles

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, has forced House vote on impeachment articles within two legislative days

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Trump advocates for foreign tourists to share social media history to obtain visas Video

Trump advocates for foreign tourists to share social media history to obtain visas

Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Kristi Noem's upcoming testimony on worldwide threats and data showing millions of migrants have left the U.S. since President Donald Trump took office.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday and will force the House of Representatives to vote on the measures this week.

Green made his resolution to impeach Trump privileged on Wednesday, meaning the House must vote on the issue within two legislative days. Green has introduced articles of impeachment against Trump at least five times this year, but he has not before tried to force a vote on the issue.

Green's impeachment filing accuses Trump of "calling for the execution of six Democratic lawmakers" and of making threats of violence against judges. The former refers to Trump's reaction after Democratic lawmakers urged members of the military to "refuse illegal orders."

"President Trump is an abuser of presidential power who, if left in office, will continue to promote violence, engender invidious hate, undermine our democracy, and dissolve our Republic," Green said in a statement.

SIX DEMOCRATS URGE MILITARY MEMBERS TO 'REFUSE ILLEGAL ORDERS' IN VIRAL VIDEO; HEGSETH RESPONDS

Rep. Al Green and President Donald Trump

Rep. Al Green will force the House to vote on his articles of impeachment. (Reuters and AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Green has failed several times to gather support among Democrats for impeaching Trump. House Democrats voted to kill a Green impeachment effort in June, that one based on Trump ordering airstrikes on Iran.

Trump is not the only member of his administration to face impeachment efforts, however. House Democrats also filed articles against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and War Secretary Pete Hegseth this week.

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., announced the move against Kennedy on Wednesday, arguing he has failed in his role. Stevens had previously vowed to file the articles in September.

ANTI-TRUMP NETWORK BEHIND MASS PROTESTS CRACKS OPEN WAR CHEST AGAINST DEMS WHO BACKED REOPENING GOVERNMENT

Al Green

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, filed two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Today, I formally introduced articles of impeachment against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. RFK Jr. has turned his back on science and the safety of the American people. Michiganders cannot take another day of his chaos," she wrote in a statement posted on social media.

Meanwhile, Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., targeted Hegseth, pointing to reports that he issued orders to "kill everybody" onboard a small vessel that was allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Kennedy and Hegseth

Both HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and War Secretary Pete Hegseth are facing articles of impeachment from House Democrats. (HHS)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Pete Hegseth has been using the United States military to extrajudicially assassinate people without evidence of any crime," said Thanedar. "Former military attorneys have come out and asserted that his conduct constitutes war crimes. We cannot allow his reprehensible conduct to continue, which is why I have filed these articles to impeach him."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue