Tim Scott says Trump has 'the heart of what it makes to be a good president'

Sen. Tim Scott, praised for his speech headlining the first night of the Republican National Convention, told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that with President Trump "the best is yet to come."

"It certainly was a blessing to be a part of the Trump team last night," Scott, R-S.C., told co-host Brian Kilmeade. "We have an amazing country. I love America, and today is my grandfather's 99th birthday. I was thinking about all the lessons I learned from that amazing man."

Scott explained, "One of the lessons he taught me was to lean in to my country and lean in to what I believe in, and I think, without any question, President Trump has kicked off this convention by leaning in on the American family, wanting them to be passionate and to be expectant about what's possible in our future and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to talk about the next American century."

Scott slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on his record on race Monday night and defended Trump's Tuesday morning reaction to Sen. Bernie Sanders' claim he is the most racist president in history.

"Brian, let me say this first," he said. "A racist president does not provide the highest funding for HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] in the history of the country and he certainly does not make that funding permanent. A racist president does not take Opportunity Zones and provide up to $75 billion of private-sector dollars for the most distressed people in the country. A racist president simply does not create 7 million jobs and make sure two-thirds of those jobs go to African-Americans, Hispanics and women."

The Republican senator who championed "Opportunity Zones" said it wasn't just Trump's policies, but the "behind the scenes" moments -- talking to family members who lost a loved one that has impacted him personally.

"Watching the president be patient and listen and hear what they were saying, feel their pain, and empathize with them was one of the most remarkable experiences I've had in the lifetime," Scott said. "Our president sat there for over an hour and listened to the victims' families and that's the kind of president, the heart of what it makes to be a good president."

In the wake of a police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wis., and two nights of unrest between police and protesters, Scott said we need to get to the bottom of it.

"The good news is we have body camera footage that will help us out or at least video footage to help us out," he said. "Most importantly, let's pray for the family. Let's be patient for all the facts to come out so that we make a strong and clear determination with all the facts."

When Kilmeade asked if Scott is thinking about running for president in 2024, the senator responded, "Oh, no, absolutely not. I'm thinking about 2020 and making sure that we have another four years of Donald Trump."