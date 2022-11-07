Tim Ryan busts out his dance moves in TikTok campaign video

Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan has become the latest Democrat to be seen on TikTok dancing along to Soulja Boy’s "Pretty Boy Swag" in hopes of reaching young voters.

The 8-second clip shows Ryan twisting and bouncing alongside a caption of "Pro-worker Senate candidate trying to reach working Ohioans."

"I'm lookin' for a yellow bone long haired star, Thick in the hips come and get in my car," Soulja Boy is heard rapping in the 2010 song used in the video.

The video was posted three days after Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was seen on TikTok shaking his hips to the same song.

That clip begins with social media personality Nessa Diosdado dancing alongside the caption "a Texas woman who just wants rights."

It then flips over to Beto, who is dancing along with the caption, "a pro-choice governor who is ready to fight for her."

"Cringe dancing & Losing elections," William Martin, the Deputy Communications Director for J.D. Vance – the Republican running against Ryan in Ohio – wrote on Twitter in response to the social media antics.

Martin also wrote "Tim Ryan" and "Beto O’Rourke" with a handshake emoji in between their names.

Actress Kerry Washington and Georgia gubernational candidate Stacey Abrams also have posted a video of themselves dancing along to the song with a message about fighting for voter rights.

The races involving Ryan, O'Rourke and Abrams, according to Fox News' Power Rankings, are leaning in favor of their Republican opponents.