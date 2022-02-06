Rep. Massie refuses to meet with the 'morally bankrupt' who enforce vaccine mandates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie vowed to never meet with executives and leaders of companies that enforce vaccine mandates on its employees or discriminate against customers based on vaccine status.

"NOTICE: I will not take a meeting with any executive or manager of any company that is subjecting its employees to a COVID vaccine mandate or discriminating against employees or customers based on COVID vaccination status," Massie tweeted Friday.

Earlier that day Massie said those imposing vaccine mandates are "scientifically illiterate, morally bankrupt, inhumane abusers."

Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain both tweeted in support of Massie’s announcement.

Massie has frequently spoken out against vaccine mandates and vowed to boycott the vaccine mandate for Washington, D.C., restaurants when the restriction was implemented last month.

"The DC vaccine mandate kicks in this weekend. My office will not comply," he tweeted on Jan. 13 . "We will not show papers. We will not order takeout from restaurants that require papers for dine-in. We will get our food from Virginia or we will bring it to work. Shame has befallen our nation’s capital."

Massie also joined a group of Republican lawmakers who dined at D.C. bar The Big Board last week in support of the establishment refusing to impose the city's vaccine mandate on its customers. The D.C. Department of Health ultimately closed Big Board for health violations.