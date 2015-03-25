The Clapper Flap -- Multiple Objections

We now have multiple reasons for GOP objections to the nomination of retired Gen. James Clapper to be the next Director of National Intelligence, but still, none of them are about the nominee, himself, rather they have everything to do with members wanting access to classified information and feeling as if they have been rebuffed by the Administration.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, just said emphatically that his concern is not the threat assessments. That's a concern of Sens. Kit Bond, R-Mo., and Tom Coburn, R-Okla. (see previous story).

McCain said his concern revolves around "an intelligence system."

Intelligence Committee Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said, "It's nothing that's current. It's something that's past."

The Atlantic's Marc Ambinder has a report up that it concerns a satellite program.

Either way, it appears McCain's objections will be short-lived. McCain said Clapper has given him assurances that he will get the report "tonight or tomorrow," the senator said. McCain says if he's satisfied, he will release his hold.

Separately, Bond, the top Republican on the Intelligence panel, just made clear he will "use every tool available" to get the full, unredacted threat assessments on detainees. He's particularly concerned about one, though he would not say who.

"We've received redacted reports, and that's not sufficient," Bond said.

White House spokesman Tommy Vietor e-mailed the following response to the GOP obstruction to Fox's Mike Emanuel, ""We're eager to work with Senator McCain in an effort to answer additional questions beyond those already discussed, but we cannot accept further delay of this critical nomination. The Senate Intelligence Committee's unanimous approval of Mr. Clapper's nomination last week - after hours of testimony and countless documents were provided to the Committee - is a testament to the fact that he is one of our nation's most experienced and respected intelligence professionals."