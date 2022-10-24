Expand / Collapse search
Fastest growing ethnic group in Texas highly motivated to vote; dissatisfied with economy

By Gabrielle Reyes | Fox News
Asian Americans, the fastest-growing voting demographic in the country, could be the "deciding margin" in the midterm elections this November, nonprofit chief says.

AUSTIN – Asian Americans could be the "deciding margin" in Texas's upcoming midterm elections as the state's fastest-growing — and highly motivated — demographic of eligible voters, the president of an advocacy group told Fox News.

Nearly 80% Asian Americans polled said their interests are not well represented in government.

RNC INVESTING MILLIONS TO ENGAGE WITH ASIAN PACIFIC AMERICAN VOTERS, OTHER MINORITIES AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

"Because this community is so highly motivated to vote, that means that we're going to be impacting elections and hopefully policy for generations to come," Asian Texans for Justice President Ashley Cheng said.

Could the Texas midterms be decided by this fast-growing voting group? Video

Nearly two-thirds of 2,700 Asian Texans polled said they felt "highly motivated" to vote in the state's midterm elections, according to an Asian Texans for Justice survey released on Sept. 28.

Nearly two-thirds of AAPIs are highly motivated to vote.

Over the past four years, the number of Asian American voters has grown by about a million — a 9% increase, making the demographic the fastest-growing group, according to Pew Research Center. Texas has the third most eligible Asian American voters in the country.

