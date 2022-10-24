Fastest growing ethnic group in Texas highly motivated to vote; dissatisfied with economy

Asian Americans could be the "deciding margin" in Texas's upcoming midterm elections as the state's fastest-growing — and highly motivated — demographic of eligible voters, the president of an advocacy group told Fox News.

"Because this community is so highly motivated to vote, that means that we're going to be impacting elections and hopefully policy for generations to come," Asian Texans for Justice President Ashley Cheng said.

Nearly two-thirds of 2,700 Asian Texans polled said they felt "highly motivated" to vote in the state's midterm elections, according to an Asian Texans for Justice survey released on Sept. 28.

Over the past four years, the number of Asian American voters has grown by about a million — a 9% increase, making the demographic the fastest-growing group, according to Pew Research Center. Texas has the third most eligible Asian American voters in the country.