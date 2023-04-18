Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Maxine Waters in racist voicemails

Brian Gaherty, 60, is accused of leaving additional threatening messages for Rep. Maxine Waters and other congresswomen of color

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A man in Houston has been charged with leaving threatening and racist voicemails for California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

Brian Michael Gaherty, 60, was arrested April 13 and charged with transmission of a threat to injure the person of another interstate commerce.

According to an affidavit given by U.S. Capitol Police agent Michael Guest, Gaherty went on a series of racist tirades against the California congresswoman, at one point saying, "Hey, you black b----.  You f--- with my people man. All that racism s--- b----, you up in age, 80 years old and s---, trying to remember 1960 and all that bulls---. And causing controversy b----.  We got something for your ass now b----, you black motherf-----.  Yeah, we coming for you bro."

CALIFORNIA POLICE ARREST MAN ACCUSED OF MAKING 'CREDIBLE THREATS' AGAINST THE STATE CAPITOL

Representative Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California and ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, during a hearing in Washington, DC, US.

Representative Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California and ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, during a hearing in Washington, DC, US. ( Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Gaherty allegedly also left threatening messages with Waters' staff, according to the criminal complaint.

"Tell Congresswoman Maxine Waters when I see her on the street I’m going to bust her upside her head," Gaherty allegedly told a staffer. "F---, who this is, tell that lying b---- I’m looking for her."

MAXINE WATERS INSISTS 'I AM NOT A SOCIALIST' WHEN PRESSED AT HOUSE HEARING

Gaherty did not conceal his phone number, allowing U.S. Capitol Police to easily trace the source of the calls via data from T-Mobile and TracFone.

Rep. Maxine Waters at a press conference addressed by President Biden at the construction site for the future terminus of the Metro D (Purple) Line near the West Los Angeles VA Campus on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Rep. Maxine Waters at a press conference addressed by President Biden at the construction site for the future terminus of the Metro D (Purple) Line near the West Los Angeles VA Campus on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Further investigation by USCP agents revealed that GAHERTY used the same phone number to leave at least four racist voicemails threatening to kill or assault Congresswoman Waters between August and November 2022, including a threat to 'cut your black ass throat' n----" on August 8, 2022," the USCP said in an affidavit.

Gaherty is also accused of leaving similarly threatening messages for at least two other congresswomen of color.

At a Monday detention hear, bond was set at $100,000, and court records says bond was later executed and Gaherty was expected to be released.

A request to an attorney representing Gaherty was not immediately returned.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

