Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodges twice when asked if he would 'take your AR-15'

Beto O'Rourke previously said 'h--l yes' to confiscating AR-15's and AK-47's

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke speaks with Fox News about his campaign

Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke targets GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, faults his own party for decline in Hispanic support, in Fox News interview.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodged a question twice on Friday night during a debate when asked if he would confiscate AR-15's, as he has previously stated.

The debate took place between Texas gubernatorial candidates Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, and Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Friday night.

During the debate, the moderator aired a video clip from a 2019 Democrat presidential debate which happened on Oct. 12.

"H--l yes we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow it to be used against Americans anymore," O'Rourke said on Oct. 12, 2019.

TEXAS SHOWDOWN: GOP GOV. GREG ABBOTT AND DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER BETO O’ROURKE FACE-OFF FRIDAY NIGHT

Beto O'Rourke's supporters shared why they believe the Democrat should win the Texas gubernatorial race in the midterm election.

Beto O'Rourke's supporters shared why they believe the Democrat should win the Texas gubernatorial race in the midterm election. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

However, the moderator pointed out that O'Rourke told reporters in February that he was "not interested in taking anything away from anyone."

"Are you for confiscating AR-15 style weapons or not?," the moderator asked.

"After losing 23 of my neighbors to somebody armed with a weapon of war. After talking to these families who could only identify their children in Uvalde by the shoes that they were wearing, it's clear to me that the only place that an AR-15 or an AK-47 makes sense is on a battlefield. But as governor of the state of Texas, I need to be focused on what we can get done, raising the minimum age of purchase to 21. We can get that done. Red flag law. We'll get that done. Universal background checks. We will get that done. We'll make progress and take action where this governor has failed," O'Rourke said.

OROUKE SAYS HE DOESN'T REGRET CONFRONTING ABBOTT OVER UVALDE SHOOTING

Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke holds a town hall in Waco, Texas on August 6, 2022

Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke holds a town hall in Waco, Texas on August 6, 2022 (Fox News )

The moderator asked O'Rourke again, "yes or no, are you for confiscating AR-15 style weapons?"

O'Rourke again dodged the question, and didn't give a yes or no answer.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on September 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott alongside President of the Houston Police Officers' Union Douglas Griffith spoke at a 'Back The Blue' press conference where they addressed efforts supporting Texas law enforcement. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on September 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott alongside President of the Houston Police Officers' Union Douglas Griffith spoke at a 'Back The Blue' press conference where they addressed efforts supporting Texas law enforcement.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"I'm for making sure that we make progress. Those families that I was just with from Uvalde want us to take action. This is the common ground. I've listened to Republicans and Democrats alike on this. We can agree on this much. Raise the age to 21, red flag law and universal background checks," O'Rourke said.

