This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas Democrat Rep. Johnson will retire ahead of 2022 midterms

Johnson has served the Dallas area in Congress since 1993

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Texas Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson says she will retire before the 2022 midterms ending a career in Congress that lasted almost 30 years.

Johnson, who was elected to represent the Dallas, Texas area in Congress in 1993, announced during an event on Saturday that her current term would be her last.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., acknowledges applause as his wife Marcelle Pomerleau looks on at the conclusion of a news conference at the Vermont State House to announce he will not seek re-election, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Montpelier, V.T. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., acknowledges applause as his wife Marcelle Pomerleau looks on at the conclusion of a news conference at the Vermont State House to announce he will not seek re-election, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Montpelier, V.T. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (AP)

HARRIS: RITTENHOUSE VERDICT SHOWS THERE IS 'A LOT MORE WORK TO DO' ON CRIMINAL JUSTICE EQUITY

The 85-year-old Texas Democrat did not endorse a replacement but said she hopes that she will be replaced by a woman.

TOP DEM TWEETS RITTENHOUSE STATEMENT CONTAINING MISINFORMATION; ADVISER TWEETS 'NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE'

"I will recommend to you who is the best to follow me," Johnson said. "My goal is to look for a female that is qualified. Anyone who has already been rejected in this district will not be getting my endorsement."

DECEMBER 05: Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center to call on the Senate to pass mental health reform legislation, December 05, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

DECEMBER 05: Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center to call on the Senate to pass mental health reform legislation, December 05, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) (Tom Williams / Contributor)

A spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee reacted to the news by suggesting it is a sign the Democratic Party is in trouble heading into the midterms.

"Committee chairs rarely retire unless their party is about to lose the majority. Smart Democrats know their majority is doomed because their policies have led to rising costs, skyrocketing crime, and a massive surge at the border," NRCC Spokesman Mike Berg said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., presides over House passage of President Joe Biden's expansive social and environment bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., presides over House passage of President Joe Biden's expansive social and environment bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Johnson's retirement is unlikely to affect the balance in power in Congress as she represents a solid blue district that handed her a 60-point win over her Republican challenger in 2020. President Biden carried Dallas County by 30 points over former President Donald Trump.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

