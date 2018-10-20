Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke's Senate campaign sued over unwanted text messages

A Texas man grew so frustrated over receiving text messages from the U.S. Senate campaign of U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, that he's taking the organization to court.

A class-action lawsuit filed against the Beto for Texas campaign on behalf of all Texans alleges the group sent text messages to voters without obtaining permission to contact them, therefore violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The law bans the use of automated telephone equipment to send texts or calls to a person’s cellphone without their permission -- except for emergency purposes.

The suit was filed in Northen District of Texas Court and names Collin County resident Sameer Syeed as the plaintiff.

The suit demands the campaign pay at least $500 per text message to Syeed and other members in the suit.

Syeed alleges he received nine texts from the Beto for Texas campaign in 2018. He came across a series of error messages and disconnected dial tones when he tried calling the numbers he was receiving the messages from.

Attempts to stop the messages by texting back didn't work either.

Chris Evans, communications director for the Beto for Texas campaign, said the program is legal.

“Our grassroots volunteer program with thousands of Texans canvassing, phone banking, texting, and organizing is the largest this state has seen. It is fully compliant with the law,” he said.

O'Rourke is in a tight U.S. Senate race against Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz. In a recent debate between the two, O'Rourke channeled his inner President Trump and referred to Cruz as "Lyin Ted."