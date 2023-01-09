Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee Gov. Lee's 2nd term inauguration scheduled for Jan. 21

Inauguration theme will be 'Tennessee: Leading the Nation'

Associated Press
The inauguration for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s second term is set later this month.

The Republican’s office says he will take the oath of office on Jan. 21 at Legislative Plaza in Nashville in a joint convention of the state House and Senate.

The inaugural weekend will be themed "Tennessee: Leading the Nation" and will include other events.

NV GOV. JOE LOMBARDO CALLS FOR UNITY AT INAUGURATION CEREMONY

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's second term inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 21 at Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme is set as "Tennessee: Leading the Nation."

There will be a reception on the evening of Jan. 20 at the Wildhorse Saloon, followed on Jan. 21 by a morning worship service at the Ryman Auditorium and the inaugural ceremony later that morning. Those events are free and open to the public, with registration required.

The first couple’s inaugural dinner at the Grand Hyatt and the inaugural ball at The Fisher Center will follow the inauguration. They require paid tickets.

Registrations, event details and tickets are available on an inaugural website.

