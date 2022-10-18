Swalwell campaign spends thousands of dollars on luxury hotels

FIRST ON FOX: California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s campaign once again spent thousands of dollars on luxury hotels, including locations in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and New York City.

Swalwell’s campaign dropped some serious cash in the California Democrat’s latest lavish expenditures, which included ritzy hotels, luxury car rides and fine dining.

The spending comes as Americans both in his district and around the country face sky-high inflation that is driving food, fuel and energy costs through the roof.

ERIC SWALWELL’S CAMPAIGN DROPPED NEARLY $60K ON TRAVEL IN SIX WEEKS, INCLUDING HOTELS IN MIAMI AND PARIS

According to his new third quarter campaign finance disclosures, Swalwell spent nearly $8,600 on 27 rides with a luxury car service, Sunny’s Executive Sedans.

The California congressman also spent $6,400 on 17 Amtrak trips and $7,500 on Just Dreaming Yacht Charters, and dropped thousands of dollars on luxury hotels and restaurants.

Swalwell spent $3,354 and $2552.94 at the Conrad Midtown and Loews hotels in New York City, respectively, as well as $1,443.94 at the Jared Coffin House Historic Hotel in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and over $3,000 at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in California.

The failed presidential candidate also spent $1,388.12 at the Vdara Hotel and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, and $1173.60 at the Conrad hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Santa Monica Proper marries the elevated design of Kelly Wearstler with a 1920’s era- landmark building and new contemporary architecture," the Santa Monica Proper Hotel website reads, "267 guest rooms and suites, many with terraces, embody the relaxed sophistication of the California lifestyle, with interiors inspired by the colors and textures of the neighboring coastline."

"Take in the panoramic views from the only rooftop pool deck in Santa Monica, choose from our two dining options, indulge in a treatment in the first-ever Surya Ayurvedic Hotel Spa, or take advantage of over 24,000 square feet of high-design meeting and event spaces," it continues. "For the first luxury urban resort to open in Santa Monica in over a decade, anything less just wouldn’t be Proper."

The Jared Coffin House website reads, "Enjoy the classic elegance of a historic mansion-turned-hotel, where you'll feel at home in beautiful guestrooms and relaxed common spaces,"

"Jared Coffin House is an important Nantucket landmark hotel for White Elephant Resorts, a unique collection of hotels and resorts on beautiful Nantucket Island and in Palm Beach, Florida," the website continues. "With luxury boutique hotels along Nantucket Harbor and the Atlantic Ocean, White Elephant Resorts brings a timeless allure and refined charm to these East Coast destinations."

Additionally, the congressman spent thousands of dollars at fine dining restaurants across the globe, including two Nantucket restaurants, $618.32 at the oyster bar Cru and over $380 at Brant Point Grill. The campaign also spent $234.49 at Azul Condesa in Mexico City, $288.03 at Beefbar in Paris, France, and $228.21 at Maddox Tavern in London. There was another $224 dropped at Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, which was billed as "Food & Beverage - Campaign Meeting."

Swalwell's campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the lavish spending with donor dollars and if the congressman believes his spending sends the right message to his constituents who are dealing with sky-high inflation.

The latest numbers show the continuation of Swalwell’s luxurious spending habits, even in the face of a looming recession.

The congressman’s campaign dropped nearly $60,000 on travel expenses in just six weeks, including at a Miami Beach hot spot and hotel in Paris, France.

The Swalwell campaign's choice of posh hotels carry nightly price tags between $400 and $3,700, and the committee also dished out significant amounts on airfare.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the $57,094 in travel expenses the campaign chalked up between April 1 and May 18 was only $10,000 less than the median American household salary in 2020.

Fox News Digital’s Joe Schoffstall contributed reporting.