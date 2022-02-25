Supreme Court nomination: Senate Judiciary aims for 'respectful' confirmation process

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to the Supreme Court , now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Republicans said they will treat President Biden's nominee with respect and civility.

With the very contentious Supreme Court confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh still seared in their memory, Republicans on the committee said they are committed to a rigorous and fair vetting.

"Our review will be as fair and respectful as it is complete and comprehensive. That is what this process demands and what the American people expect," Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the top Judiciary Republican said.

He added: "As ranking member, I have no intention of degrading the advice and consent role as Senate Democrats have in recent confirmations. I intend to show up and do the job that Iowans pay me to do."

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said while he voted against Jackson previously for the DC Circuit Court, he'll give her a fair shake.

"I will treat Judge Jackson with fairness and civility, a basic standard of decency that many Democrats appallingly refused to extend to the Supreme Court nominees under the previous administration," Tillis said.

Jackson, 51, has served on the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since her bipartisan confirmation in June 2021 --with three GOP votes. Prior to that, she served on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2021, and as a Senate-confirmed Commissioner and Vice Chair of the United States Sentencing Commission.

She graduated from Harvard University and Harvard Law School and was a former clerk to retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, Jackson make history as the first Black woman to serve on Supreme Court.

Democrats on the Judiciary were quick to praise Jackson's strong resume and the chance to make the court more reflective of the American public.

"This is a Jackie Robinson moment for our nation," said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. "For generations, America has been blessed with extraordinary legal talent in people of all backgrounds, but for the first time in our history an extraordinarily talented Black woman will serve on the Supreme Court."

He continued: "I’m profoundly moved by this; my heart aches with joy. I’m committed to doing everything possible to make sure that Judge Jackson becomes the next justice on the Supreme Court."'

Jackson needs only 51 votes to ascend to the high court. Democrats control 50 seats, plus Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said his committee will move "immediately" on the confirmation process, calling Jackson an "extraordinary nominee."

"To be the first to make history in our nation you need to have an exceptional life story," Durbin said. "Judge Jackson’s achievements are well known to the Senate Judiciary Committee as we approved her to the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago with bipartisan support. We will begin immediately to move forward on her nomination with the careful, fair, and professional approach she and America are entitled to."