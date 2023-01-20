Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court marshal says justices were part of investigation, but didn't sign sworn affidavits

The Supreme Court Marshal said that she didn't believe it was necessary to ask the justices to sign sworn affidavits

By Bill Mears , Shannon Bream , Adam Sabes | Fox News
Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley said that justices were part of the investigation into who leaked a draft opinion to Politico last year.

"During the course of the investigation, I spoke with each of the Justices, several on multiple occasions. The Justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine. I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the Justices or their spouses. On this basis, I did not believe that it was necessary to ask the Justices to sign sworn affidavits," Curley said in a statement on Friday.

Curley's statement comes one day after the Supreme Court Marshal released a report stating that an investigative team hasn't been able to "identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence" who leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization draft opinion.

A police officer patrols in front of of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

A police officer patrols in front of of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The report didn't mention whether investigators spoke with the justices.

