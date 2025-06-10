Trump says nationwide immigration raids on the way, rioters to face 'greater force' than LA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Americans can expect additional immigration raids across the country similar to the ones in California, while warning that any potential riots that break out in response to the raids will be met with "equal or greater force" compared to the government's handling of recent Los Angeles violence.

"Mr. President, these protests obviously started in reaction to these large-scale ICE operations in Los Angeles. Should people expect to see similar operations in the rest of the country and with similar protests, similar responses?" a reporter asked the president from the Oval Office early Tuesday afternoon.

"Yeah, as you know, we're moving murderers out of our country that were put here by Biden or the autopen," Trump responded, referring to the Biden administration's use of an autopen to sign official documents that Trump has argued indicated Biden staffers were in charge of high-profile decisions and not former President Joe Biden.

"The people are criminals that allowed these criminals into our country," Trump continued. "And I don't think that Biden knew what the hell he was doing. I don't think he even knew about it. But when they opened up our borders for the whole world to come in, yeah, we're going to get them out. We're getting them out."

The president was addressing efforts by federal agencies to address wildfire management and prevention as the nation heads into the summer months, and he took a bevvy of questions from reporters regarding the riots that have spiraled in Los Angeles since Friday.

Riots broke out in the left-wing city Friday evening after federal law enforcement officials converged on Los Angeles to carry out immigration raids as part of Trump's vow to deport illegal aliens who flooded the nation under the Biden administration. Local leaders such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, quickly denounced the raids in public statements while offering words of support for illegal aliens in the state.

Protests over the raids soon devolved into violence as rioters targeted federal law enforcement officials, including throwing rocks, with videos showing people looting stores, setting cars on fire and taking over a freeway.

Trump announced Saturday that he was deploying 2,000 National Guard members to help quell the violence, bypassing the governor, who typically activates the National Guard. The move sparked Newsom to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration for efforts to allegedly "federalize the California National Guard," while Democrats across the nation have attempted to pin blame for the violence on Trump's activation of the National Guard while characterizing the anti-ICE riots as "peaceful" demonstrations.

Trump continued Tuesday that if riots break out in other areas of the country in response to immigration raids, violent protesters will be met with "equal or greater force" than those participating in the L.A. riots.

"If we didn't attack this one very strongly, you'd have them all over the country," he said. "But I can inform the rest of the country that when they do it, if they do it, they're going to be met with equal or greater force than we met right here."

Illegal immigrants in the U.S. "come from jails, and they come from mental institutions, and they come from all over the world, not just South America," Trump added. "And we're not going to let them stay."

As the riots continued on Monday, the Trump administration deployed hundreds of Marines to respond to the chaos.

"Approximately 700 Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division will seamlessly integrate with the Title 10 forces under Task Force 51 who are protecting federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area," U.S. Northern Command said in a Monday statement.

Trump defended in a Truth Social post early Tuesday morning that if he "didn’t ‘SEND IN THE TROOPS’ to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now."

"Much like 25,000 houses burned to the ground in L.A. do to an incompetent Governor and Mayor — Incidentally, the much more difficult, time consuming, and stringent FEDERAL PERMITTING PROCESS is virtually complete on these houses, while the easy and simple City and State Permits are disastrously bungled up and WAY BEHIND SCHEDULE! They are a total mess, and will be for a long time. People want to rebuild their houses. Call your incompetent Governor and Mayor, the Federal permitting is DONE!!!" Trump continued, referring to the thousands of homes that burned in southern California wildfires that gripped the Los Angeles area in January.

The Trump administration's immigration raids and deportation efforts are part of the president's campaign pledge to remove the millions of illegal immigrants that flooded the nation under the Biden administration.