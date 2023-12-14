Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court

Supreme Court allows Illinois semiautomatic weapons ban to stay in place

The Illinois law will continue to be litigated in the lower courts

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
The Supreme Court has allowed an Illinois law banning high-powered semiautomatic weapons to remain in place.

In a Thursday order with no noted dissents or explanation of its decision, the Supreme Court denied a request from the National Association for Gun rights, which asked for a preliminary injunction.

The ban, signed by Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in January, includes penalties for individuals who, "carries or possesses… manufactures, sells, delivers, imports, or purchases any assault weapon or .50 caliber rifle."  

The law also includes statutory penalties for people who, "sells, manufactures, delivers, imports, possesses, or purchases any assault weapon attachment or .50 caliber cartridge."

ILLINOIS GOV. JB PRITZKER SIGNS LAW BANNING FIREARM ADVERTISEMENTS THAT APPEAL TO CHILDREN

A firearm store owner shows off a Heckler & Koch brand rifle

Levi Slater of Accuracy Firearms in Effingham, Ill., describes details of a Heckler & Koch rifle that cannot be sold to customers because of recent Illinois gun legislation that bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images/File)

Any kit or tools used to increase the fire rate of a semiautomatic weapon are also included in the ban, and the law includes a limit for purchases of certain magazines.

After Thursday's ruling, the law will stay in place while it's litigated in the lower courts.

FEDERAL JUDGE GRANTS INJUNCTION TEMPORARILY BLOCKING ENFORCEMENT OF ILLINOIS GUN LAW

Firearms on display at Oregon gun store

Firearms are displayed at a gun shop. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky/File)

A 7th District U.S. Court of Appeals panel in November also refused a request to block the law. In August, the law was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court  in a 4-3 decision.

Gun magazines

High-capacity rifle magazines are removed from display at Freddie Bear Sports in Tinley Park, Ill.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images/File)

People who previously possessed guns that would otherwise be banned by the law can still own them if they are registered with the state prior to Jan. 1, 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

