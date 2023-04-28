Federal judge grants injunction temporarily blocking enforcement of Illinois gun law

A federal judge in Illinois has granted a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a gun law which bans some semiautomatic rifles as well as high-capacity magazines.

United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois judge Stephen Patrick McGlynn issued the ruling Friday afternoon, stating that the court "must be mindful of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution."

The ban, signed by Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in January, includes penalties for individuals who, "Carries or possesses… Manufactures, sells, delivers, imports, or purchases any assault weapon or .50 caliber rifle."

Those who legally possesses a weapon under the law must register it with the Illinois State Police.

Gun Owners of America, a plaintiff in the case, said in a statement that the ruling should send a message to Pritzker.

"Governor Pritzker and his anti-gun cabal in the legislature thought they could steam roll the Second Amendment, and this ruling makes clear that they abused their authority and infringed on their citizens’ rights. We look forward to continuing this fight," GOA Senior Vice President Erich Pratt said.