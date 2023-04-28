Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Federal judge grants injunction temporarily blocking enforcement of Illinois gun law

The federal judge said that the court should be 'mindful of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Illinois lawmakers batter sheriff for refusing to enforce state's ban on assault weapons Video

Illinois lawmakers batter sheriff for refusing to enforce state's ban on assault weapons

DuPage County, Illinois, Sheriff James Mendrick tells 'America Reports' he began protesting the ban after receiving hundreds of complains and concerns from citizens.

A federal judge in Illinois has granted a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a gun law which bans some semiautomatic rifles as well as high-capacity magazines.

United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois judge Stephen Patrick McGlynn issued the ruling Friday afternoon, stating that the court "must be mindful of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution."

The ban, signed by Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in January, includes penalties for individuals who, "Carries or possesses… Manufactures, sells, delivers, imports, or purchases any assault weapon or .50 caliber rifle."  

Those who legally possesses a weapon under the law must register it with the Illinois State Police.

Gun Owners of America, a plaintiff in the case, said in a statement that the ruling should send a message to Pritzker.

Several firearms

Assault-style rifles banned for sale in the state are displayed at Freddie Bear Sports on Jan. 11, 2023, in Tinley Park, Illinois. On Friday, a federal judge in Illinois granted a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of the gun law that bans some semiautomatic rifles as well as high-capacity magazines. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, File)

"Governor Pritzker and his anti-gun cabal in the legislature thought they could steam roll the Second Amendment, and this ruling makes clear that they abused their authority and infringed on their citizens’ rights. We look forward to continuing this fight," GOA Senior Vice President Erich Pratt said.

