Sens. Cruz, Durbin accuse each other of lying about stimulus checks to illegal immigrants

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois accused each other of lying about stimulus checks being cut to illegal immigrants.

On Monday, Durbin — the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate — wrote a tweet accusing Cruz of "trying to rile people up over misinformation."

"We simply cannot stand by and allow outright falsehoods to be propagated on the Senate floor," Durbin wrote. "It’s time for GOP Senators like Ted Cruz to stop trying to rile people up over misinformation."

Cruz hit back hard on Twitter, replying to Durbin’s accusation with one of his own.

"This is twice in three days that Durbin has called me a liar," wrote Cruz. "He’s the one who’s lying. And he knows it."

He then blasted Durbin for "refus[ing]" to take his question during their heated exchange on the Senate floor, saying the Democratic Whip has made Twitter his "forum" of choice.

"Dick, on the Senate floor, you refused to take my question. You’ve chosen Twitter as your forum," added Cruz. "Ok, respond with FACTS — not just partisan invective."

The Texas senator continued on his thread with a pop quiz of nine questions pertaining to illegal immigrants receiving Covid-19 stimulus checks, pointing out that "60% of illegal aliens are visa overstays" as well as why "every Dem vote[d] against" his amendment "prohibiting sending $1400 checks to illegal immigrants."

"True or false: Migrants who come to US legally on a work visa are allowed to have a SSN, yet when they overstay their visa they become illegal aliens," Cruz asked.

Cruz’s final question to Durbin was whether or not "the Lefty journos echoing your false charge" will "also apologize?"

When asked for comment on the tweets, Cruz’s office referred Fox News back to the tweet thread. Durbin’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Cruz and Durbin’s Twitter beef comes two days after the Senate voted to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.