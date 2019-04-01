Biden's 'expressions of affection' may take him out of 2020 race, Mark Steyn tells Tucker Carlson

Is former Vice President Joe Biden just being “touchy, feely” or is something more sinister afoot?

Conservative commentator Mark Steyn appeared on Fox News' “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the latest accusations of improper physical contact by the former VP and said other Democratic presidential candidates are trying to do what Trump did in 2016 with former Florida Gov.Jeb Bush: take out the competition.

“And the Democrats are completely morally indifferent on this unless it serves their ends," Steyn told Carlson. "And what they want to do is take this guy out. The other candidates want to take him out the way Jeb Bush was taken out by Trump two to four years ago."

“But they haven't got a Trump to take out Jeb Bush with a single well-placed adjectival insult, ‘low energy Jeb.’ So you use what you have -- and that's why all these Democratic candidates have basically decided this … is the bullet that takes out Joe Biden.”

Biden responded Sunday to the allegations made against him.

"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort," Biden's statement said. He added it “was never my intention” to act inappropriately but did not apologize.

Steyn compared Biden’s "presumptuous" conduct to that of former CBS and PBS newsman Charlie Rose, who was fired by both networks in November 2017.

Steyn also said he believes Biden will ultimately decide not to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I don't think he's going to run because I don't think he wants to be defending a lot of this stuff between now and November next year,” Steyn said.

