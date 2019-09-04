Steve King posts video of himself drinking from migrant center toilet in attempt to refute AOC

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on Wednesday, released video of himself drinking from a water fountain attached to a migrant detention center's toilet apparatus.

The video came amid reported comments in which he tried to dispute accusations about border detention facilities. He told constituents on Wednesday that he videotaped himself drinking out of a toilet, although the video seemed to clarify he drank from the attached water fountain and not the toilet bowl itself.

"No way was @AOC objectively honest in her #FakeNews spin about the border. Click bait for Snowflakes!" king tweeted alonside the video.

King's comments were a direct response to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after she claimed migrants faced deplorable conditions at detention facilities -- specifically that migrants had to drink from toilets.

REP. STEVE KING REMOVED FROM COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS AMID 'WHITE SUPREMACIST' CONTROVERSY

"I actually went into that cell where it was reported that they were advised they had to drink out of the toilet. I took a drink out of there. And actually pretty good! So I have a videotape and I smacked my lips," he said during a town hall, according to NBC News.

King reportedly continued his Wednesday remarks by discussing the toilet's structure and how it had a water fountain in the back.

"That was a little personal experience. But what it is, is if - you are, most of you heard about that - there's these toilets in these prisons, are stainless steel. They're built so that they are semi-indestructible... in the back where the lid would be on our toilet, that's also sealed.

"And there's a water fountain there, you push the button, the water comes out and you take a drink."

He suggested the initial claim came from a "language barrier" that resulted in "misinformation" about facilities.

REP. STEVE KING JOKES ABOUT IMPRISONED MUSLIMS BEING FORCED TO EAT PORK IN CHINA

Former immigration officials later accused Ocasio-Cortez of misrepresenting conditions at the border. Like King, ex-Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan explained that the toilet and water fountain were part of the same apparatus.

“You’re drinking out of the same apparatus, the same piece of equipment, but there are two separate water lines—one going to the commode, one going to the sink,” Homan previously told Fox News. “They are designed that way to try to save space and make it more comfortable for the people who are in those facilities.”

His remarks Wednesday were just the latest to raise eyebrows in the media. In August, King appeared to defend rape and incest while commenting on his opposition to exceptions in abortion bans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can't say that I was not a part of a product of that," he said.

Those comments earned him a rebuke from House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who called for his removal from office. "It's time for him to go. The people of Iowa's 4th congressional district deserve better," she said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.