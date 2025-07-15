Stefanik shreds CUNY chancellor on antisemitism response, faculty ties to Mahmoud Khalil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., shredded the City University of New York (CUNY) chancellor over the institution's response to antisemitism and faculty ties to Mahmoud Khalil.

During a House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing, Stefanik demanded to know why students were forced to walk under graffiti of a massive swastika for hours while entering the main Hunter College building. While CUNY Chancellor Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said he believes the symbol is "deplorable," he claimed the delay in leaving it up was because the matter was referred to the New York City Police Department's hate crime unit for investigation.

Stefanik lamented that there was a university investigation, but "no actual action" taken against the CUNY administrator who had responded to the Hunter College director of Jewish studies' request that the swastika be removed.

The administrator, who Stefanik did not name, wrote in an email, "Apologies, but it is not that simple," according to a screenshot of the email displayed during the hearing.

Stefanik further hammered Rodriguez on whether he was aware that Saly Abd Alla, who is CUNY's chief diversity officer, was previously employed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Rodriguez said he was not involved with Abd Alla's hiring decision but admitted that she remained employed by CUNY at the time of the hearing.

"Is it OK from your perspective? Obviously it is to have a former employee of CAIR. Let me remind you, CAIR was a co-conspirator in a terrorist financing case and has ties to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization," Stefanik said.

"So no action, just words here today," the congresswoman said, adding that Abd Alla's salary is paid by New York taxpayers.

"We have the expectations of total professionalism and compliance with all the rules and policies of CUNY. Any employee that breaks our policies or our rules will be investigated," Rodriguez said.

Stefanik responded: "But it obviously doesn't break CUNY's rules to have a senior employee who was previously employed by a terrorist-affiliated organization. That is unacceptable to New York taxpayers. It is unacceptable to American taxpayers."

The congresswoman also pressed Rodriguez on whether he was familiar with CUNY Clear, which she described as the "clinical arm of the CUNY School of Law."

"The CUNY Clear founder and professor is the head of Mahmoud Khalil's legal defense fund. Are you aware of that?" she asked, referring to the anti-Israel activist at Columbia University.

Rodriguez testified that he was not aware.

Though Stefanik did not mention a name, she appeared to be referencing Professor Ramzi Kassem, the founder of the CUNY Clear, or "Creating Law Enforcement Accountability & Responsibility." Kassem is handling Khalil's defense efforts.

Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student who led the anti-Israel encampment on that school's campus, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in March. The Trump administration cited a rare provision arguing his activism was harmful to U.S. foreign policy. He spent more than 100 days at an ICE facility in Louisiana before a federal judge granted his release amid ongoing deportation hearings. Khalil is seeking $20 million from the Trump administration over his detention.

"Does it concern you that New York taxpayers are paying the salary for the legal defense fund of Mahmoud Khalil?" Stefanik asked. "And I'll remind you who Mahmoud Khalil is. This is the chief pro-Hamas agitator that led to the antisemitic encampments at Columbia, the rioting and violent takeover of Hamilton Hall, the harassment and physical assault of Jewish students."

Rodriguez said the university does not condone any kind of antisemitism, but Stefanik interjected: "But you allow the head of the clinical legal organization and a professor to be the chief legal aid to Mahmoud Khalil and do his legal defense fund."

"Those decisions are made in the clinics, are made in the individual campuses," Rodriguez said.

The congresswoman retorted, "It goes up to you. You are the chancellor."

While Rodriguez said antisemitism wouldn't be tolerated and promised an investigation, he declined to answer whether the faculty member handling Khalil's defense would be fired from CUNY.

"Let me make a prediction. No disciplinary action. This individual is not going to be fired because it's all words. No action. You have failed the people of New York. You have failed Jewish students in New York state. And it is a disgrace," Stefanik said.