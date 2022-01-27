Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Stefanik hauls in $10 million in 2021, breaking records and continuing GOP trend

The record-breaking fundraising will be a major boon to the GOP come 2022

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Elise Stefanik rips education secretary over alleged 'solicitation' of NSBA letter: This is a 'war on parents' Video

Elise Stefanik rips education secretary over alleged 'solicitation' of NSBA letter: This is a 'war on parents'

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined 'The Faulkner Focus,' calling on Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to resign over his alleged 'solicitation' of a controversial NSBA memo last year.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: House Republican Conference Chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York raised $10 million over 2021, continuing the trend of GOP candidates shattering fundraising records across America.

Stefanik’s campaign first shared the record numbers with Fox News Digital, saying the massive haul is the most raised in a non-election year for North Country New York.

Additionally, of the $10 million Stefanik raised, $5 million was raised in the fourth quarter in a separate shattered record for the largest quarterly haul in North Country election history.

NEVADA REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE LOMBARDO SHATTERS FUNDRAISING RECORDS AS GOP EYES SILVER STATE

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., raised $10 million in 2021, her campaign told Fox News Digital. 

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., raised $10 million in 2021, her campaign told Fox News Digital.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"I am proud of my growing support from thousands of grassroots patriots in the North Country who have donated to my campaign and I’m excited to have raised more than 10 million dollars over the past year for my re-election campaign and for our critical effort to flip the House and finally retire Nancy Pelosi," Stefanik said in the release.

"Americans are watching Joe Biden and House Democrats continue to implode, and conservatives are becoming more fired up for this November’s election," the House Republican Conference chairwoman continued.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks at an event

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks at an event (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

"As the historic 2022 Red Wave builds and more Democrats run for the hills, I will continue to support strong, American First candidates as we work to Fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all and SAVE AMERICA!" she said.

Stefanik is the latest Republican across the U.S. to demolish fundraising records in her congressional race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo, a former sheriff, shattered statewide fundraising records for both parties as he runs in a saturated GOP field looking to replace sitting Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak.

Additionally, the numbers illustrate the fervor with which Republicans are expected to vote come 2022, especially for candidates in high-ranking House leadership roles such as Stefanik.

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics