Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

State Department grants access to Biden Afghanistan documents after GOP threatens contempt charge

Rep Michael McCaul threatened to hold Secretary Antony Blinken in contempt last week

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Kayleigh McEnany: Antony Blinken's ties to Hunter Biden cannot be written off Video

Kayleigh McEnany: Antony Blinken's ties to Hunter Biden cannot be written off

'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh McEnany joins 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss Secretary of State Antony Blinken's connection to Hunter Biden and an FBI document that allegedly contains information of Biden's involvement in a 'criminal scheme.'

House Republicans will be able to view documents this week relating to President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal after months of stonewalling by the State Department.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, will access the documents at the State Department offices this week after threatening to hit Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a contempt of Congress charge. The document, a dissent cable from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, details any misgivings State Department officials there had with Biden's withdrawal plans.

McCaul had subpoenaed the document multiple times in the early months of this year, but Blinken had failed to provide it. The State Department instead offered a briefing on the document's contents, a move McCaul accepted while still demanding to see the document itself.

McCaul will visit the department this week to read the document alongside Rep. Greg Meeks, D-N.Y., the ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, according to Punchbowl News.

FIRST HOUSE HEARING ON BIDEN ADMIN'S AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL TO DISSECT 'STUNNING FAILURE' OF LEADERSHIP

Antony Blinken G-20 India

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken relented to Republican pressure to access materials relating to President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The pair will view the document in full, but the names of those who contributed to the dissent report will be redacted.

MCCAUL FIRES BACK AT WHITE HOUSE MEMO ATTEMPTING TO DISCOUNT AFGHANISTAN REPORT

Blinken has argued from the beginning that providing access to the dissent report could dissuade State Department employees from being truthful in future dissent reports. The document is meant to be an opportunity for officials to be candid regarding upcoming operations.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) arrives to a caucus meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, threatened to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Blinken blew past the original subpoena deadline to supply the documents in March, then again in April when McCaul pushed back the deadline. McCaul set his latest line in the sand at May 1, and Blinken again refused to provide the documents.

McCaul threatened to charge Blinken with contempt of Congress as a result. The congressman told Fox News Digital last week that he planned to introduce the contempt charge on May 24.

Afghanistan investigation: US watchdog blasts 'lack of cooperation' from DoS Video

"I don't take this lightly because a Secretary of State's never been held in contempt by Congress before," McCaul told Fox. "And I think the secretary realizes that and the gravity. They probably prefer not to go down this route as well. But if they do not comply, we're prepared to move forward next week with a markup for resolution of contempt."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even if passed by the House, the contempt charge would largely have been a symbolic move, as President Biden's Justice Department would likely decline to prosecute the case.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics