Missouri
Published

St. Louis gun owner Mark McCloskey, who defended home from protesters, may seek US Senate seat

McCloskey may join several other candidates in looking to succeed Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis attorney who, along with his wife, armed himself and confronted Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home last summer, said he is considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat.

"I can confirm that it’s a consideration, yes," McCloskey told Politico on Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., previously announced he is retiring after serving in the Senate since 2011. Blunt, 71, previously served in the U.S. House for 14 years and is a former Missouri secretary of state.

The McCloskeys made headlines last June after video emerged of them toting guns in defense of their home as protesters headed toward the house of then-St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

They were both charged last year with unlawful use of weapons as well as tampering with evidence.

MISSOURI COURT REJECTS PROSECUTOR KIM GARDNER'S APPEAL IN MCCLOSKEY GUN CASE

Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey stand outside their house as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Getty Images)

The McCloskeys attracted support from then-President Trump and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who filed a brief on their behalf. Schmitt has said he is also considering running for the Senate

The couple even spoke during the 2020 Republican National Convention where they championed Second Amendment rights and warned that Democrats want to protect "Marxist, liberal activists" who protest and riot in neighborhoods across the country and want to "abolish the suburbs."

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who has served in the Senate since 2011, has announced plans to retire.

Mark McCloskey told Politico he didn't have a timetable for making his decision about running. 

Several others have eyed the forthcoming U.S. Senate vacancy in Missouri, including former Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. 

