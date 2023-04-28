Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

'Squad' member joins chorus of Democrat lawmakers calling for Feinstein's resignation

Tlaib attacked Feinstein for her absences leading to the GOP passing bills through the upper chamber

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Montage: Rashida Tlaib’s history of controversial remarks Video

Montage: Rashida Tlaib’s history of controversial remarks

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has been accused of racism and anti-Semitism for a number of comments that were largely defended by liberal media outlets.

A member of the far-left "Squad" of progressive lawmakers is the latest Democrat to call on blue California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib responded to her Democrat colleague Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on Twitter after the congressman continued his calls for Feinstein to "step down gracefully."

Tlaib attacked the California senator for her absences from the Senate floor, which is leading to the GOP passing bills through the upper chamber.

FELLOW DEMOCRATS TURN ON DIANNE FEINSTEIN, CALL FOR HER TO RESIGN FROM SENATE: ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’

Far-left Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, responded to her blue colleague Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on Twitter after the congressman continued his calls for Feinstein to "step down gracefully." (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Because Sen. Feinstein was absent, Republicans are passing legislation through the Senate, undermining the right of our residents to breathe clean air," Tlaib wrote.

"And with a far-right judiciary targeting our human rights, we are unable to confirm judges," she continued. "Sen. Feinstein must step down."

Tlaib is the latest Democrat to call on Feinstein to hit the road after her long career representing the Golden State in the Senate.

A spokesperson for Feinstein pointed to the senator's statement from earlier this month when she said, "I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel."

"In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco," Feinstein continued.

Those calling on Feinstein to resign have cited the senator’s golden years, her health and questioned mental acumen as reasons for her to exit the Senate.

Earlier this month, Khanna and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., both called on the California senator to exit the upper chamber.

Dianne Feinstein

Those calling on Feinstein to resign have cited the senator’s golden years, her health and questioned mental acumen as reasons for her to exit the Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

"It’s time for [Feinstein] to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty," Khanna tweeted. "While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

Phillips wrote that he agreed with Khanna, and called on others to speak out as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet," he wrote.

Feinstein, 89, who has served in the Senate for over 30 years, was hospitalized for shingles last month and has faced other health issues, including concerning reports related to her mental fitness. She had previously faced calls to resign prior to announcing that she would retire after her current term ends.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics