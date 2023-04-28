'Squad' member joins chorus of Democrat lawmakers calling for Feinstein's resignation

A member of the far-left "Squad" of progressive lawmakers is the latest Democrat to call on blue California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib responded to her Democrat colleague Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on Twitter after the congressman continued his calls for Feinstein to "step down gracefully."

Tlaib attacked the California senator for her absences from the Senate floor, which is leading to the GOP passing bills through the upper chamber.

FELLOW DEMOCRATS TURN ON DIANNE FEINSTEIN, CALL FOR HER TO RESIGN FROM SENATE: ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’

"Because Sen. Feinstein was absent, Republicans are passing legislation through the Senate, undermining the right of our residents to breathe clean air," Tlaib wrote.

"And with a far-right judiciary targeting our human rights, we are unable to confirm judges," she continued. "Sen. Feinstein must step down."

Tlaib is the latest Democrat to call on Feinstein to hit the road after her long career representing the Golden State in the Senate.

A spokesperson for Feinstein pointed to the senator's statement from earlier this month when she said, "I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel."

"In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco," Feinstein continued.

Those calling on Feinstein to resign have cited the senator’s golden years, her health and questioned mental acumen as reasons for her to exit the Senate.

Earlier this month, Khanna and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., both called on the California senator to exit the upper chamber.

"It’s time for [Feinstein] to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty," Khanna tweeted. "While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

Phillips wrote that he agreed with Khanna, and called on others to speak out as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet," he wrote.

Feinstein, 89, who has served in the Senate for over 30 years, was hospitalized for shingles last month and has faced other health issues, including concerning reports related to her mental fitness. She had previously faced calls to resign prior to announcing that she would retire after her current term ends.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.