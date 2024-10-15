'Squad' member calls Netanyahu a 'genocidal maniac,' sparking backlash from Israeli ambassador to the UN

Democrat 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib is now calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac," prompting a sharp rebuke from the country’s ambassador to the United Nations.

"Genocidal maniac Netanyahu is burning Palestinians alive, bombing hospitals, starving people, and killing aid workers," the Michigan representative wrote Monday night in a post on X.

"When will our country stop funding this madness? When?" she added.

Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon responded to her by writing "The only ones who burned children alive were your buddies over at Hamas."

Tlaib is one of Netanyahu’s fiercest critics in Washington.

Last week, she wrote on X "The war crimes being committed by the government of Israel are being funded by our own country while families at home suffer from displacement due to hurricanes and growing poverty. Our country is obsessed with war and destruction."

When the Israeli prime minister delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress in July, she silently protested for much of it, holding up a double-sided sign that read "guilty of genocide" on one side and "war criminal" on the other.

Fox News Digital observed a member of the House sergeant-at-arms' staff speaking to Tlaib multiple times during the speech, after which she put the sign down.

Prior to Netanyahu’s July 24 address, Tlaib released a statement saying "Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

"It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court," she said at the time.

Fox News’ Alexander Hall contributed to this report.