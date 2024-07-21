'Squad' Dems line up behind Kamala Harris to replace Biden

Democrats in the House's far-left "Squad" are lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris to replace President Biden after he made the bombshell announcement that he is dropping out of the 2024 White House race.

The group of young progressives who made a name for themselves by rebelling against traditional Democratic Party leaders are quickly falling in line behind 81-year-old Biden's chosen successor.

"This was the president’s decision to make and I’m grateful for his years of service to our country. Thrilled to support [Harris] as our Democratic nominee and remain committed to working alongside her to defeat Donald Trump in November," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., wrote on X.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who recently lost his re-election bid to a more moderate primary challenger, said on X, "Now that President Biden has suspended his campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris is the most qualified and best choice to lead us forward."

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., facing a similarly tough re-election bid, said in a statement, "When we say trust Black women, we mean it. Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party and it is past time for us to lead our country forward. Kamala Harris is more than ready to lead at this moment."

Two notable figures who have been silent on the matter as of late afternoon on Sunday are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Tlaib is one of the Biden administration's harshest critics in terms of its handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has backed Biden amid mounting pressure from fellow Democrats for him to drop out, hosted a live feed on Instagram just after former President Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) last week.

She said on video that high-dollar Democratic donors were to blame for pressuring Biden, and that those same people did not want Harris to run either.

"I’m here to tell you that a huge amount of the donor class and a huge amount of these elites and a huge amount of these folks in these rooms that I see that are pushing for President Biden to not be the nominee also are not interested in seeing Vice President being the nominee," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez to ask if she would be endorsing Harris.

Biden has been under mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 presidential race in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Trump last month.

His weak showing spurred concerns over whether he had the mental and physical stability to run a campaign and serve another four-year term.

Biden bowed to that pressure on Sunday, writing in a public letter, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."