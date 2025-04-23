'Squad' Dem says Trump may jail people 'for practicing diversity' after visiting ICE-detained students

A Democrat in the House of Representatives' progressive "Squad" is arguing that the Trump administration could soon jail people in the U.S. for a variety of non-criminal reasons, seemingly regardless of their legal status.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., made the comments after visiting college students Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil. Both are being held at an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility after being accused of espousing pro-Hamas beliefs. Neither are U.S. citizens, though both are in the country legally; Khalil is a legal permanent resident, and Ozturk is on a student visa.

"If people are tempted to marginalize and ‘other’ who this could happen to, again, in Donald Trump's America, this could be you. This could be you, for some, for a miscarriage. This could be you for practicing diversity, equity and inclusion. This could be you for reading a banned book," Pressley said in a press conference after the event. "It is acutely about Mahmood and Rumeysa, because those are some of the most high-profile cases, but it has implications for every single person who calls this country home."

Pressley traveled to a Louisiana ICE facility alongside fellow Massachusetts Democrats, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

VIDEO SHOWS ARREST OF TUFTS UNIVERSITY STUDENT FOR ALLEGEDLY SUPPORTING HAMAS

She alleged that Khalil and Ozturk are being put through significant strain at the hands of the authorities there.

"This is torture. They are sleep-deprived. They are being denied the basic essentials. Their humanity completely erased," Pressley said. "And every person of conscience — this is not about Democrat or Republican right now. This is about right and wrong, good and evil. And people of Congress need to join us, apply pressure, continue to say their names to demand their freedom, due process, justice, and to demand that Rumeysa's visa is reinstated."

Pressley also claimed that Ozturk "had her hijab removed" by "one of the nurses" at the facility.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY STUDENT PROTESTER SUES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PREVENT DEPORTATION

"So religious accommodation not being honored. Basic human needs not being met. She talked about a culture of intimidation where they often chide her for being an educated woman and a troublemaker. And yet, even in the face, in the midst of all of that, she is still doing her research. She is still advocating for the women alongside her," Pressley said.

Meanwhile, like Pressley, McGovern told reporters, "If the government can imprison people, like them, who dissent, without due process — in this instance, there is nothing to stop the government from going after you, too."

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called the allegations about Ozturk's detention "unequivocally false."

Both Ozturk and Khalil have been accused by the Trump administration of making pro-Hamas statements while enrolled at Tufts University and Columbia University respectively.

The Massachusetts progressives' trip comes after several Democrats traveled to El Salvador in a bid to secure the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported illegal immigrant married to a U.S. citizen who the Trump administration accused of having ties to MS-13.

The Supreme Court found Abrego Garcia to have been wrongfully deported and ordered the U.S. government to facilitate his release, though El Salvador has no plans to return him.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital when reached for comment, "Ms. Ozturk was in communication with legal counsel within hours of her arrival at the facility in Basile. On the day of her arrival, one of her attorneys contacted the facility and was informed that she was already engaged in a meeting with her other attorney. Since then, she has had four attorney visits. Her dormitory has not exceeded capacity."

"Daily inspections are conducted by the facility administrator, and there have been no reports or documented complaints of rodent activity. In accordance with the Performance-Based National Detention Standards (PBNDS), the facility maintains regular pest control services. ICE has also provided Ms. Ozturk with prompt medical care and services, and she has not filed any grievances regarding delayed medical care. Being granted a visa to live and study in the United States is a privilege, not a right. The State Department makes specific determinations about visa revocations when an individual poses a threat to national security," the spokesperson said.

When reached for comment on Pressley's remarks on Trump, White House spokesperson Kush Desai responded, ""Wow, Democrats being hysterical about President Trump. What else is new?"