Source says FBI agent used 2016 briefing on election interference as ‘cover’ to question Trump team

EXCLUSIVE: A newly-declassified document reveals that the FBI agent who delivered the defensive briefing on election interference to the Trump campaign in August 2016 used it as a “cover” to monitor then-candidate Donald Trump and Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the document told Fox News.

The document, which was declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and transmitted to Capitol Hill and obtained by Fox News, are notes penned by FBI agent Joe Pientka after the briefing, according to the source.

The source told Fox News that the document was dated August 30, 2016, and filed under “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s code name for its investigation into whether the Trump campaign was colluding with the Russians to influence the 2016 election; “Crossfire Razor,” the FBI’s code name for the investigation into Michael Flynn; and FARA, the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The briefing was delivered to then-candidate Donald Trump, Michael Flynn and Chris Christie, by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and included a “13 minute defensive briefing” delivered by Pientka.

The source told Fox News that Pientka, at the time of the briefing, was tasked with running the investigation at the FBI into Flynn.

The source told Fox News that the briefing was used as “a cover to listen for any remarks” by Trump or others about the Russian federation.

During the briefing, the source told Fox News that Trump asked Pientka: “Joe, are the Russians bad? Because they have more numbers than the Chinese?”

Pientka, according to the source, responded by saying: “Both are bad.”

The source told Fox News that it was Pientka’s duty to “warn and tell the candidate what they needed to watch out for,” but that he did not implicitly warn that the “Russians were targeting the campaign.”

According to the source, Pientka’s case file was “approved” by FBI official Kevin Clinesmith and Peter Strzok.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz last year found that Clinesmith altered an email to say that former Trump campaign aide Carter Page had not been a CIA source, when in fact he had been working with them. This ultimately led to the FBI renewing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against Page while leaving exculpatory evidence out of their application.

Meanwhile, Pientka participated in the January 2017 White House interview that led to Flynn's prosecution.

Fox News has previously determined that Pientka was also intimately involved in the probe of former Trump aide Carter Page, which the DOJ has since acknowledged was riddled with fundamental errors and premised on a discredited dossier that the bureau was told could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.